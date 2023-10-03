International
US Senator's Office Confirms Lawmakers Will Travel to China, Xi Meeting Not Confirmed Yet
US Senator's Office Confirms Lawmakers Will Travel to China, Xi Meeting Not Confirmed Yet
US Senator Mike Crapo's spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that a bipartisan group of senators will travel to China next week, but a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping has not been confirmed yet.
The spokesperson also said Crapo told US media outlet they hope to meet with Xi, but that it has not been confirmed. Media reported earlier in the day that the senators want to raise issues with Xi related to problems US microchip company Micron Technology faces operating in China.In May, China's Cyberspace Administration announced that Micron Technology would be banned from selling to critical infrastructure operators after it was found to pose a national security risk. China's Cybersecurity Administration is currently conducting an investigation into the US semiconductor company, according to media reports.
china
01:59 GMT 03.10.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Mike Crapo's spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that a bipartisan group of senators will travel to China next week, but a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping has not been confirmed yet.

"I can confirm Crapo is attending a [Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer CODEL [Congress' delegation] to China, Japan and South Korea," the spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson also said Crapo told US media outlet they hope to meet with Xi, but that it has not been confirmed.
Media reported earlier in the day that the senators want to raise issues with Xi related to problems US microchip company Micron Technology faces operating in China.
World
World
Why US Commerce Secretary's Visit to China Unlikely to Break Ice
28 August, 13:37 GMT
In May, China's Cyberspace Administration announced that Micron Technology would be banned from selling to critical infrastructure operators after it was found to pose a national security risk. China's Cybersecurity Administration is currently conducting an investigation into the US semiconductor company, according to media reports.
