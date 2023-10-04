https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/bedbug-panic-sweeps-paris-ahead-of-2024-olympics-prompting-health-concerns-1113904228.html

Bedbug Panic Sweeps Paris Ahead of 2024 Olympics, Prompting Health Concerns

Paris and other French cities are grappling with a surge in bedbug infestations, sparking concern and prompting questions about public health and safety in the lead-up to the 2024 Olympics.

The number of bedbug sightings has risen in recent weeks across France, continuing an upward trend observed over several years. According to Jean-Michel Berenger, a leading entomologist in France, the seasonal increase is linked to summer travel, with people inadvertently bringing bedbugs back in their luggage each year.In Paris, where one in 10 flat-dwellers has faced bedbug issues in the past five years, new worries have emerged. Reports of bedbugs in cinemas and even on trains have fueled anxiety. Both the Paris City Hall and Macron government are taking the issue seriously, considering its potential impact on the city's image ahead of the 2024 Olympics.Adding to the concern is the rapid spread of scare stories on the internet, amplifying the bedbug panic. While this heightened awareness can encourage early action against infestations, it has also led to exaggerated claims.In developed countries, like France, the fear of bedbugs has spiked due to a lack of collective memory of dealing with them, while in other parts of the world, bedbugs remain common and managed more pragmatically.While bedbugs are undoubtedly a nuisance, they are not known to transmit diseases. Their bites can be uncomfortable but are usually short-lived. The real harm is psychological, as infestations can lead to heightened anxieties.To address the issue effectively, experts like Berenger suggest focusing efforts on "superspreaders" - individuals who, due to their living conditions and circumstances, unintentionally contribute most bedbug infestations. Such superspreaders often have limited access to support services and require targeted assistance to break the cycle of infestations.

