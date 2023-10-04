International
Most Poles Think They Should Stop Helping Ukrainian Refugees, Survey Finds
Most Poles Think They Should Stop Helping Ukrainian Refugees, Survey Finds
The majority of Poles believe that they should not continue to provide financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees living in Poland, according to a sociological survey conducted by the Pollster Laboratory.
The majority of Poles believe that they should not continue to provide financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees living in Poland, according to a survey conducted by the Pollster laboratory.In the survey, the respondents were asked whether the financial assistance should be continued. Of the respondents, 36% said "definitely no", 24% said "rather no", 18% said "rather yes", 8% said "definitely yes" and 14% were undecided. According to reports, Poles recognize that the change in the attitude of Poles towards Ukrainians was influenced by the statements of representatives of the Polish government regarding the import of Ukrainian grain. The survey was conducted over 21 and 22 September using CATI and CAPI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) methods. It questioned 1,015 adult Polish citizens.
Most Poles Think They Should Stop Helping Ukrainian Refugees, Survey Finds

07:31 GMT 04.10.2023
According to various estimates, there are at present between a million and 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
The majority of Poles believe that they should not continue to provide financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees living in Poland, according to a survey conducted by the Pollster laboratory.

"The majority of Poles believe that we should not continue to provide financial assistance to Ukrainian citizens living in Poland, such as providing them with '500 plus' [500 zlotys ($110) paid monthly in Poland for each child] and other benefits," the report said.

In the survey, the respondents were asked whether the financial assistance should be continued.
Of the respondents, 36% said "definitely no", 24% said "rather no", 18% said "rather yes", 8% said "definitely yes" and 14% were undecided.
According to reports, Poles recognize that the change in the attitude of Poles towards Ukrainians was influenced by the statements of representatives of the Polish government regarding the import of Ukrainian grain.
The survey was conducted over 21 and 22 September using CATI and CAPI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) methods. It questioned 1,015 adult Polish citizens.
