Poland Warns Ukraine Failure to Respect Its Interests to Affect ‘Every Decision’

Marcin Przydacz, the head of the Bureau of International Policy of the Office of the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, has warned Ukraine against alienating “trusted partners,” like Warsaw, according to a local media report.

Ukraine has been warned by Poland against alienating “trusted partners,” according to a local media report.Marcin Przydacz, the head of the Bureau of International Policy of the Office of the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, was cited as pointing out to Kiev that the promises of larger countries are not necessarily “better than the concrete actions” of smaller states, as per local media. The Presidential adviser underscored that disrespect for Poland's interests could affect "every" decision the country makes. Przydacz was quoted as adding that while he understands the desire of Ukrainian authorities and President Volodymyr Zelensky to seek additional support elsewhere in Europe, trust is of great importance in foreign policy.“The Polish side supported Ukraine based on the interests of its own security. But we also have other interests. If they are not respected, it will obviously affect every decision we make,” he was cited as saying, as per English translation.Elsewhere in the interview for the publication, the official stressed that while Poland will cooperate with Ukraine if their interests coincide, on controversial issues, Warsaw will “rigidly defend its interests.”The remarks came amidst an escalating spat between Ukraine and Poland after Kiev filed a lawsuit against Warsaw with the World Trade Organization (WTO). The dispute was triggered by the Ukraine grain shipment deal. European Union member states that border Ukraine had long riled against the fact that the duty-free import of Ukrainian produce to the bloc caused havoc in their own markets. Furthermore, it should be noted that Polish farmers are crucial to the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party’s electoral prospects mid-October, as it seeks a third term.As part of further escalation of the spat, on September 20 Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country - among the top suppliers of arms to Kiev together with the US and the UK - was no longer supplying weapons to its neighbour. It would, instead, focus on rearming itself.Shortly after, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda clarified that what the PM actually meant was that Warsaw will not transfer new weapons to Kiev that Poland is “currently purchasing as part of the modernization” of its army.Government spokesman Piotr Muller also added that Poland is supplying weapons to Ukraine only under the previously reached agreements.Against the backdrop of these developments, Moscow predicted that tensions between Kiev and Warsaw will heighten."We see that there are certain tensions between Warsaw and Kiev. We predict that these tensions between Warsaw and Kiev will increase," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in September, adding that tensions between Kiev and other European states will also increase over time, as it is inevitable.Nevertheless, despite the spat, Warsaw remains one of Kiev’s main supporters amid Russia’s special military operation. Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, Warsaw has sent $3.3 billion worth of military supplies to Kiev, which include tanks, fighter jets, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), artillery and ammunition.Moscow has unfailingly warned those in the West funelling weapons to Ukraine that they were only prolonging the conflict by fanning the flames of NATO's proxy war with Russia.

