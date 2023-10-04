https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/new-photo-reveals-bidens-dog-commander-bit-staffer-days-before-secret-service-incident-1113936210.html
New Photo Reveals Biden's Dog Commander Bit Staffer Days Before Secret Service Incident
Startling new photos obtained exclusively by UK media have exposed a troubling pattern of aggression in President Joe Biden's German Shepherd, Commander.
The White House has yet to comment on the latest biting incident, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referring questions to the US Secret Service and first lady Jill Biden's office.
A new photograph
has emerged revealing President Joe Biden's German shepherd, Commander, involved in yet another biting incident, raising serious concerns about the dog's behavior and the safety of White House staff.
The incident, which occurred on September 13, saw Commander sinking his teeth into the arm of Dale Haney, the superintendent of the White House grounds. Notably, Haney is not a member of Biden's security team and was simply playing with the dog in the White House gardens when the attack occurred.
The incident was inadvertently captured by a tourist visiting the White House gift shop, who was initially focused on taking pictures of Commander. The tourist described Commander as "lively, high-spirited, and playful" before realizing the severity of the bite when reviewing photos.
Haney, who has dedicated over 50 years of service at the White House, is no stranger to walking presidential pets on the grounds. The incident came to light just days after reports of Commander biting a Secret Service Agent
, initially believed to be the 11th such incident. However, UK media has stated this marked Commander's 12th known biting incident.
White House sources previously attempted to blame Secret Service agents for Commander's aggressive behavior, suggesting the dog was reacting to their "unfriendly expressions." However, the recent incident involved a groundskeeper, shedding doubt on the earlier explanation.
The latest incident adds to a growing list of concerns regarding Commander's behavior. The most severe of these attacks took place in November 2022
, when a Secret Service officer was hospitalized after Commander bit their arms and thighs. Emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request revealed this was one of 10 incidents that occurred within a four-month period.
Despite White House officials' statements about implementing new training and leashing protocols for Commander, the issue remains unresolved.
The Bidens introduced Commander to the White House on December 20, 2021, as a birthday gift from the president's brother and sister-in-law, James and Sara Biden.
Former US Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow earlier called Commander's biting spree a "significant hazard," emphasizing the importance of addressing the issue in a workplace that accommodates hundreds and thousands of people. As concerns persist, the safety of White House staff and visitors remains a pressing matter.