Nigerien Military Leadership's PM Accuses France of Plotting Assassinations of Officials
Niger’s military-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine on Tuesday accused France of plotting to assassinate ministers and other public figures in the country.
"France, along with our other enemies, has a plan to assassinate prominent ministers and members of the country's leadership," Zeine told a Qatari broadcaster. He added that France uses its tools to destabilize the situation in Niger. Earlier Tuesday, Nigerien Interior Minister Mohamed Toumba told the broadcaster that Niger's government has approved French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed deadline for the final withdrawal of French troops from the country. In September, Macron said France would pull its troops from Niger by the end of 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Niger’s military-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine on Tuesday accused France of plotting to assassinate ministers and other public figures in the country.
"France, along with our other enemies, has a plan to assassinate prominent ministers and members of the country's leadership," Zeine told a Qatari broadcaster.
He added that France uses its tools to destabilize the situation in Niger.
Earlier Tuesday, Nigerien Interior Minister Mohamed Toumba told the broadcaster that Niger's government has approved French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed deadline for the final withdrawal of French troops from the country.
In September, Macron said France would pull its troops from Niger by the end of 2023.
The former French colony saw an elite military force depose the French-backed president, Mohamed Bazoum, in late July. The rebels demanded that France call back its ambassador and withdraw troops from Niger's soil.
Multiple protests have taken place outside the French military base in Niamey since the coup, with protesters demanding that Niger's former colonial master end its military presence in the country.