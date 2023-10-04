https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/over-72-poles-support-tightening-border-controls-with-slovakia---poll-1113910120.html

Over 72% Poles Support Tightening Border Controls With Slovakia - Poll

Over 72% Poles Support Tightening Border Controls With Slovakia - Poll

Over 72% of Poles support tightening border control with Slovakia due to migration crisis in the European Union, a poll carried out by the IBRiS research institute showed.

On Wednesday, Poland, Czech Republic and Austria adopted temporary border control with Slovakia due to the rising number of undocumented migrants in the country. According to the rules of Europe's visa-free Schengen zone, the control will last for subsequent 10 days with an opportunity to be prolonged, but for no longer than two months in a row. The participants of the poll were asked their opinion about the adoption of border control. The most popular answer was "rather well" (40.9% of respondents), while 31.9% answered "definitely well." Only 4.8% respondents think of the border control as of "very bad" step, 12.1% think it is "perhaps bad" while the other 10.4% have not heard about the issue or declined to answer. A high percentage of positive opinions toward the border controls come from all the age groups while the highest percentage (84%) is recorded in the 30-39 age group. The step is supported by 72% of respondents from the groups of 70+ and 60-69, and 63% from the 40-49 age group. The IBRiS poll was conducted on September 28-30 2023 via CATI and CAPI methods (computer interview and phone survey). According to the data, 1,100 adult citizens of Poland took part in the survey.

