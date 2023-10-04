https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/russian-special-forces-start-using-advanced-fpv-drone-upyr-in-special-op-zone---report-1113907861.html
Russian Special Forces Start Using Advanced FPV Drone 'Upyr' in Special Op Zone - Report
A special unit operating in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area has adopted the FPV (first-person view) drones "Upyr" (“Vampire”), a representative of the manufacturer told Russian media.
The Russian special forces unit operating in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area in the People's Republic of Lugansk has adopted the FPV (first-person view) drones 'Upyr' ('Vampire'), a representative of the maker told Russian media.The drones were previously used in the units on the Donetsk direction and in Graivoron, where they led to the withdrawal of equipment 5km deep, as well as on the Kherson direction, hampering the activity of Ukrainian boats.He added that the special forces have managed to adapt to the forested terrain.The 'Upyr' drone was developed in the Sverdlovsk Region for strikes against the enemy where fighting in the frontline was at its most intense, including disruption of supplies of ammunition and destruction of armored vehicles in closed positions. It can carry RPG-7 mortar grenades, such as PG-7VL, RKG-3M hand-held anti-tank grenades, and fragmentation charges made by the military directly in the combat zone. The development team created the 'Extender' air transponder, which doubles the FPV's range.
The Russian Armed Forces have made great use of various modifications of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during the special military operation to perform tasks without loss of military personnel.
The Russian special forces unit operating in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area in the People's Republic of Lugansk has adopted the FPV (first-person view) drones 'Upyr' ('Vampire'), a representative of the maker told Russian media.
The drones
were previously used in the units on the Donetsk direction and in Graivoron, where they led to the withdrawal of equipment 5km deep, as well as on the Kherson direction, hampering the activity of Ukrainian boats.
"According to the military, our drone has already managed to prove its worth during heavy fighting. The operators of the 'Upyr', working under fire, destroyed the enemy, who was hiding in strongholds. Despite the difficult forested terrain and height differences, the maneuverability of the drone allows it to hit enemy shelters and other targets," the representative said.
He added that the special forces have managed to adapt to the forested terrain.
The 'Upyr' drone was developed in the Sverdlovsk Region for strikes against the enemy where fighting in the frontline was at its most intense, including disruption of supplies of ammunition and destruction of armored vehicles in closed positions. It can carry RPG-7 mortar grenades, such as PG-7VL, RKG-3M hand-held anti-tank grenades, and fragmentation charges made by the military directly in the combat zone. The development team created the 'Extender' air transponder, which doubles the FPV's range.