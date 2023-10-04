https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/russian-special-forces-start-using-advanced-fpv-drone-upyr-in-special-op-zone---report-1113907861.html

Russian Special Forces Start Using Advanced FPV Drone 'Upyr' in Special Op Zone - Report

Russian Special Forces Start Using Advanced FPV Drone 'Upyr' in Special Op Zone - Report

A special unit operating in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area has adopted the FPV (first-person view) drones "Upyr" (“Vampire”), a representative of the manufacturer told Russian media.

2023-10-04T11:35+0000

2023-10-04T11:35+0000

2023-10-04T11:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

rpg-7

russia

donetsk

kherson

drone

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/04/1113918100_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c60cb9e13f5bbccba41119af6abebce9.jpg

The Russian special forces unit operating in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area in the People's Republic of Lugansk has adopted the FPV (first-person view) drones 'Upyr' ('Vampire'), a representative of the maker told Russian media.The drones were previously used in the units on the Donetsk direction and in Graivoron, where they led to the withdrawal of equipment 5km deep, as well as on the Kherson direction, hampering the activity of Ukrainian boats.He added that the special forces have managed to adapt to the forested terrain.The 'Upyr' drone was developed in the Sverdlovsk Region for strikes against the enemy where fighting in the frontline was at its most intense, including disruption of supplies of ammunition and destruction of armored vehicles in closed positions. It can carry RPG-7 mortar grenades, such as PG-7VL, RKG-3M hand-held anti-tank grenades, and fragmentation charges made by the military directly in the combat zone. The development team created the 'Extender' air transponder, which doubles the FPV's range.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/upyr-advanced-russian-drone-wreaks-havoc-on-ukrainian-army-across-frontline-1113396662.html

russia

donetsk

kherson

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special forces, advanced fpv drone, special op zone