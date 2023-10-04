International
Russia's Military Aircraft Thwart Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Into Crimea
Russia's Military Aircraft Thwart Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Into Crimea
The Russian Aerospace Forces have foiled an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch an amphibious assault from three jet skis and a speedboat near Cape Tarkhany in Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have foiled an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch an amphibious assault from three jet skis and a speedboat near Cape Tarkhany in Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. According to the ministry, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on facilities on Russian territory was foiled on the night of October 4.Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of aircraft type over the territory of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, the ministry added.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.
russia's military aircraft, ukrainian attempt to infiltrate into crimea, russian aerospace forces
Russia's Military Aircraft Thwart Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Into Crimea

04:33 GMT 04.10.2023
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense systems detected and destroyed a Ukrainian Neptune missile near the Crimean coast.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have foiled an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch an amphibious assault from three jet skis and a speedboat near Cape Tarkhany in Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on facilities on Russian territory was foiled on the night of October 4.
Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of aircraft type over the territory of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, the ministry added.
"On the night of October 4, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation were foiled. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.
