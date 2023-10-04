https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/russias-military-aircraft-thwart-ukrainian-attempt-to-infiltrate-into-crimea-1113905892.html
Russia's Military Aircraft Thwart Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Into Crimea
Russia's Military Aircraft Thwart Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Into Crimea
The Russian Aerospace Forces have foiled an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch an amphibious assault from three jet skis and a speedboat near Cape Tarkhany in Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-10-04T04:33+0000
2023-10-04T04:33+0000
2023-10-04T04:33+0000
russia
russia
bryansk
kiev
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
russian aerospace forces
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099637775_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc5307040a94f2122ae9dc9b115ea69.jpg
The Russian Aerospace Forces have foiled an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch an amphibious assault from three jet skis and a speedboat near Cape Tarkhany in Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. According to the ministry, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on facilities on Russian territory was foiled on the night of October 4.Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of aircraft type over the territory of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, the ministry added.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-4-ukrainian-drones-over-black-sea-crimea-1113642566.html
russia
bryansk
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099637775_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3243a7db292a5bad4bb910fe9db4a69.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's military aircraft, ukrainian attempt to infiltrate into crimea, russian aerospace forces
russia's military aircraft, ukrainian attempt to infiltrate into crimea, russian aerospace forces
Russia's Military Aircraft Thwart Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Into Crimea
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense systems detected and destroyed a Ukrainian Neptune missile near the Crimean coast.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have foiled an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch an amphibious assault from three jet skis and a speedboat near Cape Tarkhany in Crimea
, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on facilities on Russian territory was foiled on the night of October 4.
Russian air defenses
intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of aircraft type over the territory of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, the ministry added.
"On the night of October 4, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation were foiled. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.