UK Prime Minister Promises Tax Cuts, Admits Public 'Exhausted' by Broken Political System
CC BY 2.0 / Eric Hossinger / Houses of Parliament at dusk, London, UKHouses of Parliament at dusk, London, UK
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - People of the United Kingdom are unsatisfied with the functioning of the country's political system, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, also promising to reduce taxes but giving no clear deadline for it.
"What I have learned, is that there is an undeniable sense that politics just does not work the way it should," Sunak told the 2023 Conservative Party conference, held in Manchester from October 1-4.
"The feeling that Westminster is a broken system and the same [applies to the whole government]. It is not anger, it is an exhaustion with politics. In particular with politicians saying things and then nothing ever changing."
The UK political system has been prioritizing easy decisions over the right ones for the last 30 years, the prime minister said, adding that it was a period of "rhetorical ambitions" focused on short-term advantages.
"I know you want tax cuts. I want them too and we will deliver them. But the best tax cuts that we can give people right now is to halve inflation and ease the cost of living," Sunak added.
1 October, 12:40 GMT
On Tuesday, UK Financial Minister Jeremy Hunt said tax cuts were unlikely to occur before the parliamentary elections expected before January 2025.
In late September, the UK's Institute for Fiscal Studies said the overall level of taxation in the country is projected to rise from 33% to 37% under the incumbent government, which is more than under any other since records began in 1948.
A poll by the Opinium research agency showed in September that only 29% of the UK population approve of the actions of the Sunak cabinet. Despite that, the prime minister said that he was not afraid of falling ratings and still expected to win the election and remain in 10 Downing Street for the second term.