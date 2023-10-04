UK Prime Minister Promises Tax Cuts, Admits Public 'Exhausted' by Broken Political System

In late September, the UK's Institute for Fiscal Studies said the overall level of taxation in the country is projected to rise from 33% to 37% under the incumbent government, which is more than under any other since records began in 1948.

A poll by the Opinium research agency showed in September that only 29% of the UK population approve of the actions of the Sunak cabinet. Despite that, the prime minister said that he was not afraid of falling ratings and still expected to win the election and remain in 10 Downing Street for the second term.