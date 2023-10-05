https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/one-woman-injured-in-kursk-region-in-ukraines-shelling-using-cluster-munitions---governor-1113942496.html
One Woman Injured in Kursk Region in Ukraine's Shelling Using Cluster Munitions - Governor
Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said early Thursday that a woman was injured in the Ukrainian shelling of the town of Rylsk with the use of cluster munitions.
"The border town of Rylsk was shelled with cluster munitions from Ukraine. A woman suffered moderate shrapnel wounds, she was taken to Rylsk's central regional hospital and is receiving necessary medical assistance," the governor said on Telegram. Starovoit also said several houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged in different parts of the town. Unexploded munitions were also found, the governor said, adding that bomb squads were working to clear them. The governor said earlier in the day that drones attacked infrastructure in three districts of the region, adding that there were power outages, but emergency services were working to restore power supply.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said early Thursday that a woman was injured in the Ukrainian shelling of the town of Rylsk with the use of cluster munitions.
"The border town of Rylsk was shelled with cluster munitions from Ukraine. A woman suffered moderate shrapnel wounds, she was taken to Rylsk's central regional hospital and is receiving necessary medical assistance," the governor said on Telegram.
Starovoit also said several houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged in different parts of the town. Unexploded munitions were also found, the governor said, adding that bomb squads were working to clear them.
The governor said earlier in the day that drones attacked infrastructure
in three districts of the region, adding that there were power outages, but emergency services were working to restore power supply.
Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months
after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties.