https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/one-woman-injured-in-kursk-region-in-ukraines-shelling-using-cluster-munitions---governor-1113942496.html

One Woman Injured in Kursk Region in Ukraine's Shelling Using Cluster Munitions - Governor

One Woman Injured in Kursk Region in Ukraine's Shelling Using Cluster Munitions - Governor

Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said early Thursday that a woman was injured in the Ukrainian shelling of the town of Rylsk with the use of cluster munitions.

2023-10-05T04:45+0000

2023-10-05T04:45+0000

2023-10-05T04:45+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

kursk

shelling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107871/27/1078712720_0:40:3499:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_948ea3d4e08ffa0ffad6ded0aab8f8a8.jpg

"The border town of Rylsk was shelled with cluster munitions from Ukraine. A woman suffered moderate shrapnel wounds, she was taken to Rylsk's central regional hospital and is receiving necessary medical assistance," the governor said on Telegram. Starovoit also said several houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged in different parts of the town. Unexploded munitions were also found, the governor said, adding that bomb squads were working to clear them. The governor said earlier in the day that drones attacked infrastructure in three districts of the region, adding that there were power outages, but emergency services were working to restore power supply.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-ukrainian-drone-over-kursk-region---defense-ministry-1113671090.html

russia

ukraine

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kursk region, ukraine's shelling, cluster munitions, kursk region governor roman starovoit