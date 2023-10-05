International
Rosatom Head Gives Certificate of Fuel Delivery to Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to Bangladeshi Leader
Rosatom Head Gives Certificate of Fuel Delivery to Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to Bangladeshi Leader
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev officially handed over the certificate of the delivery of the first batch of nuclear fuel to the Rooppur nuclear power plant to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.
"Please, present the certificate to the prime minister of Bangladesh," Likhachev said at the ceremony of delivering nuclear fuel to the Rooppur nuclear power plant.Russia and Bangladesh have managed to overcome challenges to the Rooppur nuclear power plant project related to the coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented sanctions against Moscow, Likhachev said.
International
India
Africa
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev officially handed over the certificate of the delivery of the first batch of nuclear fuel to the Rooppur nuclear power plant to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.
"Please, present the certificate to the prime minister of Bangladesh," Likhachev said at the ceremony of delivering nuclear fuel to the Rooppur nuclear power plant.
Russia and Bangladesh have managed to overcome challenges to the Rooppur nuclear power plant project related to the coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented sanctions against Moscow, Likhachev said.
"Of course, the implementation of this large-scale nuclear project had its own difficulties and challenges associated with the pandemic and unprecedented foreign policy pressure, but we were able to overcome them. This is the invaluable merit of the leaders of our countries,” Likhachev said at a ceremony of delivering nuclear fuel to the Rooppur nuclear power plant.
