Rosatom Head Gives Certificate of Fuel Delivery to Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to Bangladeshi Leader

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev officially handed over the certificate of the delivery of the first batch of nuclear fuel to the Rooppur nuclear power plant to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

"Please, present the certificate to the prime minister of Bangladesh," Likhachev said at the ceremony of delivering nuclear fuel to the Rooppur nuclear power plant.Russia and Bangladesh have managed to overcome challenges to the Rooppur nuclear power plant project related to the coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented sanctions against Moscow, Likhachev said.

