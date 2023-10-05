International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/russian-navy-to-create-permanent-base-in-abkhazia-1113946118.html
Russian Navy to Create Permanent Base in Abkhazia
Russian Navy to Create Permanent Base in Abkhazia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A permanent base for Russian naval forces will be created in Ochamchire bay in Abkhazia, and the corresponding agreement has already been... 05.10.2023, Sputnik International
2023-10-05T08:39+0000
2023-10-05T08:39+0000
military
russia
aslan bzhania
abkhazia
naval base
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15613/48/156134885_0:0:3888:2188_1920x0_80_0_0_7eb2b91725bc431f222a7f61f712da84.jpg
"We have signed an agreement, and in the nearest future a permanent base point for the Russian navy will be established in the Ochamchire region," Bzhania told Russian newspaper. He added that this is aimed at enhancing the defense capacity of both Russia and Abkhazia. The corresponding cooperation will continue as security is claimed to be a priority. Bzhania said that even though Abkhazia has already done a lot in terms of defense and military cooperation with Russia, much still lies ahead. Periodically, the countries carry out joint military training and cooperate on military and technical issues. Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia has been recognized as an independent state by Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria. During the 2000s, Ochamchire bay was used as a joint base for civil ships and military boats of the Abkhazian navy. In 2009, the base was given to Russia to construct a point for vessels and boats and carry out some works. Currently the bay is used as a base for the vessels of Russian security forces’ border service and coast guard.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/abkhazia-ready-for-any-scenario-with-georgia--1111255404.html
russia
abkhazia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15613/48/156134885_180:0:3636:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_203a06cbe0522599649cca720557b276.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, aslan bzhania, abkhazia, naval base
russia, aslan bzhania, abkhazia, naval base

Russian Navy to Create Permanent Base in Abkhazia

08:39 GMT 05.10.2023
© RIA Novosti . Mikhail Fomichev / Go to the mediabankViews of Sukhumi
Views of Sukhumi - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2023
© RIA Novosti . Mikhail Fomichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A permanent base for Russian naval forces will be created in Ochamchire bay in Abkhazia, and the corresponding agreement has already been signed, Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania said on Thursday.
"We have signed an agreement, and in the nearest future a permanent base point for the Russian navy will be established in the Ochamchire region," Bzhania told Russian newspaper.
He added that this is aimed at enhancing the defense capacity of both Russia and Abkhazia. The corresponding cooperation will continue as security is claimed to be a priority.
Bzhania said that even though Abkhazia has already done a lot in terms of defense and military cooperation with Russia, much still lies ahead. Periodically, the countries carry out joint military training and cooperate on military and technical issues.
"Russia provides us with support, our specialists are constantly updating their qualifications in Russia's specialized institutions, that is why this question is never off the table", Bzhania added.
Aerial view of the town of Tkvarcheli in Abkhazia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2023
Russia
Abkhazia Ready for Any Scenario With Georgia
18 June, 03:56 GMT
Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia has been recognized as an independent state by Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria. During the 2000s, Ochamchire bay was used as a joint base for civil ships and military boats of the Abkhazian navy. In 2009, the base was given to Russia to construct a point for vessels and boats and carry out some works. Currently the bay is used as a base for the vessels of Russian security forces’ border service and coast guard.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала