Russian Navy to Create Permanent Base in Abkhazia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A permanent base for Russian naval forces will be created in Ochamchire bay in Abkhazia, and the corresponding agreement has already been... 05.10.2023, Sputnik International

"We have signed an agreement, and in the nearest future a permanent base point for the Russian navy will be established in the Ochamchire region," Bzhania told Russian newspaper. He added that this is aimed at enhancing the defense capacity of both Russia and Abkhazia. The corresponding cooperation will continue as security is claimed to be a priority. Bzhania said that even though Abkhazia has already done a lot in terms of defense and military cooperation with Russia, much still lies ahead. Periodically, the countries carry out joint military training and cooperate on military and technical issues. Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia has been recognized as an independent state by Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria. During the 2000s, Ochamchire bay was used as a joint base for civil ships and military boats of the Abkhazian navy. In 2009, the base was given to Russia to construct a point for vessels and boats and carry out some works. Currently the bay is used as a base for the vessels of Russian security forces’ border service and coast guard.

