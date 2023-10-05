https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/russias-fsb-and-rosgvardia-to-test-camouflage-grenade---source-1113942676.html
Russia's FSB and Rosgvardia to Test Camouflage Grenade - Source
In September 2023, the Russian Armed Forces began taking delivery of the RDG-U smoke grenades.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and the National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia) are set to test the newest unified smoke grenade RDG-U, a source told Sputnik.
"Law enforcement agencies, including Rosgvardia and FSB
, are interested in the RDG-U unified portable smoke grenade delivered to the Russian Army. These agencies are planning to carry out its trial operation in their units," the source said.
As Rostec State Corporation disclosed earlier, RDG-U provides camouflage for personnel and equipment against guided missiles with infrared targeting and precision weapons with thermal imaging targeting systems.
The RDG-U has a combined principle of action - on the one hand, the smoke-generating composition of the product creates a so-called instantaneous curtain in the air at the moment of detonation, and on the other hand, the grenade has a smoking element that allows to supply the smoke curtain for a long time.
The grenade is able to function between -50 to +55 degrees Celsius.
Anton Semenyako, the interim general director of the enterprise developing this weapon, the Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering, said that the RDG-U will allow soldiers to provide themselves with a smoke screen without using special equipment
and specialists in radiation, chemical and biological protection.