Russia's FSB and Rosgvardia to Test Camouflage Grenade - Source

The Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) and the National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia) are going to carry out a testing of the newest unified smoke grenade RDG-U, a source told Sputnik.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and the National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia) are set to test the newest unified smoke grenade RDG-U, a source told Sputnik.As Rostec State Corporation disclosed earlier, RDG-U provides camouflage for personnel and equipment against guided missiles with infrared targeting and precision weapons with thermal imaging targeting systems.The RDG-U has a combined principle of action - on the one hand, the smoke-generating composition of the product creates a so-called instantaneous curtain in the air at the moment of detonation, and on the other hand, the grenade has a smoking element that allows to supply the smoke curtain for a long time. The grenade is able to function between -50 to +55 degrees Celsius. Anton Semenyako, the interim general director of the enterprise developing this weapon, the Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering, said that the RDG-U will allow soldiers to provide themselves with a smoke screen without using special equipment and specialists in radiation, chemical and biological protection.

