MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Units of Russia's Center Group of Forces have killed up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers near the Torsky sector in the Krasny Liman direction, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the press center of Russia's Center Group of Forces, told Sputnik.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, in the areas of the Torsky section, the coordinated actions of units of the Center Group of Forces, artillery fire, and strikes by assault and army aviation defeated the assault groups of the 67th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 5th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine," Savchuk said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 50 servicepeople."
Savchuk added that the units also suppressed up to 25 enemy artillery units.
Bombers of the Center Group of Forces also launched four strikes on a temporary deployment hub of Ukrainian armed forces and three command and observation posts in the areas of the Torsky sector and the Serebryansky forestry.