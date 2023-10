https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/watch-russian-d-30-howitzers-hammer-ukrainian-troops-in-krasny-liman-direction-1113882659.html

Watch Russian D-30 Howitzers Hammer Ukrainian Troops in Krasny Liman Direction

The Russian Forces launch artillery strikes at Ukrainian positions using the renowned D-30 howitzer in the Krasny Liman direction.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian D-30 howitzer units wiping out Ukrainian servicemen in the special operation zone.With a maximum range of 15.3 kilometers and rate of fire of up to six rounds per minute, the D-30 howitzer is a formidable weapon designed to wreak havoc on strongholds, armored vehicles, and manpower. Thus, the D-30 howitzer is widely used by many national armed forces all over the world due to its reliability, as well as considerable tactical and technical characteristics.

