https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/turkiye-expects-akkuyu-nuclear-power-plant-to-begin-generating-electricity-on-october-29-2024-1113945566.html

Turkiye Expects Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant to Begin Generating Electricity on October 29, 2024

Turkiye Expects Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant to Begin Generating Electricity on October 29, 2024

Ankara expects that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant — which is currently under construction by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom — will begin generating electricity on October 29, 2024, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.

2023-10-05T08:33+0000

2023-10-05T08:33+0000

2023-10-05T08:33+0000

world

turkiye

russia

rosatom

akkuyu nuclear power plant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109873800_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7d80f01eb9fe6ba5401623ecaf475ece.jpg

"We have a date goal ... [the launch of the first unit will take place] by the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic, October 29, 2024, 30,000 specialists are working to bring this goal closer. This is an extremely important moment, we will make the dream come true, which is already 70 years old, thereby the country will receive nuclear energy," Bayraktar said.The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is set to be Turkiye's first nuclear power plant. The construction of the plant was launched by Rosatom in 2018. All four units of the NPP are scheduled to be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors. The nuclear power plant is expected to generate about 35 billion kWh per year and cover up to 10% of Turkiye's electricity needs. The project's cost is estimated at about $20 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/putin-calls-akkuyu-npp-key-russia-turkiye-project-1109889015.html

turkiye

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

akkuyu nuclear power plant, turkish energy minister alparslan bayraktar, nuclear corporation rosatom