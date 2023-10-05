https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/turkiye-expects-akkuyu-nuclear-power-plant-to-begin-generating-electricity-on-october-29-2024-1113945566.html
Turkiye Expects Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant to Begin Generating Electricity on October 29, 2024
Ankara expects that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant — which is currently under construction by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom — will begin generating electricity on October 29, 2024, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.
"We have a date goal ... [the launch of the first unit will take place] by the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic, October 29, 2024, 30,000 specialists are working to bring this goal closer. This is an extremely important moment, we will make the dream come true, which is already 70 years old, thereby the country will receive nuclear energy," Bayraktar said.The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is set to be Turkiye's first nuclear power plant. The construction of the plant was launched by Rosatom in 2018. All four units of the NPP are scheduled to be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors. The nuclear power plant is expected to generate about 35 billion kWh per year and cover up to 10% of Turkiye's electricity needs. The project's cost is estimated at about $20 billion.
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Ankara expects that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant — which is currently under construction by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom — will begin generating electricity on October 29, 2024, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.
"We have a date goal ... [the launch of the first unit will take place] by the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic, October 29, 2024, 30,000 specialists are working to bring this goal closer. This is an extremely important moment, we will make the dream come true, which is already 70 years old, thereby the country will receive nuclear energy," Bayraktar said.
is set to be Turkiye's first nuclear power plant. The construction of the plant was launched by Rosatom in 2018. All four units of the NPP are scheduled to be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors. The nuclear power plant is expected to generate about 35 billion kWh per year and cover up to 10% of Turkiye's electricity needs. The project's cost is estimated at about $20 billion.