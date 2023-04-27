https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/putin-calls-akkuyu-npp-key-russia-turkiye-project-1109889015.html

Putin Calls Akkuyu NPP Key Russia-Turkiye Project

Putin Calls Akkuyu NPP Key Russia-Turkiye Project

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project is a key project for the two states.

2023-04-27T15:12+0000

2023-04-27T15:12+0000

2023-04-27T15:25+0000

world

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

russia

rosatom

turkish energy ministry

akkuyu nuclear power plant

akkuyu npp

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109873436_0:97:3296:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_55c23d2cf2ff5c363d752da5bd30cda9.jpg

Turkiye has became a state with nuclear energy, albeit with a delay of 60 years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday at the nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.Russia and Turkiye have officially agreed on the delivery of nuclear fuel to the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on Thursday when Alexey Likhachev, the head of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, handed over the certificate to the Turkish Energy Ministry.At the fuel loading ceremony, Likhachev asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for a permission to hand over the certificate to Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez. “Of course, I allow it,” Putin said, and Likhachev gave the certificate to Donmez.Erdogan can set goals for himself and vigorously pursue them, Russia supports him, the Russian president addedd.In his turn, president Erdogan noted that Turkiye will save $1.5 billion per year on gas imports thanks to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP).The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is a Turkish project on the Mediterranean coast, near the town of Akkuyu in the province of Mersin. The project is being developed by the Russian state-owned company Rosatom and is expected to cost around $20 billion. The plant will consist of four VVER-1200 reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 MW, and will have a total capacity of 4,800 MW. The construction of the plant began in 2018, and the first reactor is expected to be operational this year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/building-akkuyu-how-russia-helped-turkiye-power-its-nuclear-heart-1109871071.html

russia

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

akkuyu nuclear power plant, erdogan said, vladimir putin said, delivery of nuclear fuel to the first unit of the akkuyu nuclear power plant, fuel loading of the akkuyu npp