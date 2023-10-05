https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/ukrainians-will-stop-liking-how-west-uses-them-sooner-or-later---kremlin-1113946924.html
Ukrainians Will Stop Liking How West Uses Them Sooner or Later - Kremlin
Ukrainians Will Stop Liking How West Uses Them Sooner or Later - Kremlin
Ukrainians will stop liking the way how Western countries use them sooner or later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
The West does not hide its intention to fight to the last Ukrainian and continues to use Ukraine “as cheap soldiers,” the official said, commenting on Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren's recent statement that it was vital to continue to support Ukraine. Soon Ukrainians will begin to hear such statements “in a different light for themselves,” and “they will stop liking it," Peskov told reporters.On Timing of Russia Resuming Fuel ExportsRussia's ban on the export of fuel will remain in effect as long as it it necessary, there is no deadline, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia introduced a ban on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel on September 21 as part of measures to reduce prices on the domestic market.IAEA Head to Take Part in Ceremony on Fuel Delivery to Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Power PlantRafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, will take part in the ceremony on the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, Peskov said.The Kremlin spokesman described the ceremony as a very important event, adding that Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom continues "carrying out ambitious projects to build nuclear facilities in foreign nations," once again proving its credibility.
Ukrainians Will Stop Liking How West Uses Them Sooner or Later - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainians will stop liking the way how Western countries use them sooner or later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
The West does not hide its intention to fight to the last Ukrainian and continues to use Ukraine "as cheap soldiers," the official said, commenting on Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren's recent statement that it was vital to continue to support Ukraine.
.
Soon Ukrainians will begin to hear such statements "in a different light for themselves," and "they will stop liking it," Peskov told reporters.
On Timing of Russia Resuming Fuel Exports
Russia's ban on the export of fuel will remain in effect as long as it it necessary, there is no deadline, Dmitry Peskov said.
"The government has repeatedly noted that there is no deadline here, the ban will be formed as needed, and as soon as this need disappears, other measures will be considered," Peskov told reporters.
Russia introduced a ban on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel on September 21 as part of measures to reduce prices on the domestic market.
IAEA Head to Take Part in Ceremony on Fuel Delivery to Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, will take part in the ceremony on the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, Peskov said.
, Peskov said.
"Besides the president ... the ceremony will be attended by Rosatom Director General [Alexey] Likhachev, the Bangladeshi science and technology minister and the director of construction of the Rooppur plant. IAEA Director General Grossi will be present from IAEA headquarters. Everything, of course, is carried out under the most thorough supervision of this international agency," Peskov said.
The Kremlin spokesman described the ceremony as a very important event, adding that Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom continues "carrying out ambitious projects to build nuclear facilities in foreign nations," once again proving its credibility.