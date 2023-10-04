https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/almost-half-of-americans-say-us-military-aid-for-ukraine-not-worth-expense---poll-1113929286.html

Almost Half of Americans Say US Military Aid for Ukraine Not Worth Expense - Poll

Almost Half of Americans Say US Military Aid for Ukraine Not Worth Expense - Poll

Forty-five percent of Americans believe that military aid the United States has provided to Ukraine has not been worth the cost, according to a poll by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs published on Wednesday.

2023-10-04T17:19+0000

2023-10-04T17:19+0000

2023-10-04T17:19+0000

americas

ukraine

bernie sanders

americans

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

republicans

democrats

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105496/94/1054969424_0:256:4784:2947_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a239234125486a74bf305d837cce8f.jpg

"As a whole, a slim majority of the American public (53%) say the $43 billion in military aid to Ukraine has been worth the cost while 45 percent say it has not been," the pollster said. Over two-thirds of Democrats (69%) think that US support for Kiev has been worth the cost, while 61% of Republicans feel the opposite. The independents are divided on the issue (51% worth it, 47% not). When asked about F-16 fighters for Ukraine, 55% of Americans support the decision to provide them to Ukraine. However, the same share of Republicans oppose it. The survey also showed that 49% of Americans believe their country should urge Ukraine to engage in peace talks to stop the conflict as soon as possible. At the same time, 47% believe the US should support Ukraine for as long as it takes, according to the poll. The survey was conducted from September 7-18 by Ipsos Public Affairs among 3,242 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.At least 11 people were arrested on Capitol Hill while demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, US political activist and co-founder of Code Pink Medea Benjamin stated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/putin-us-uses-cluster-munitions-by-ukrainian-proxy-despite-calling-it-a-crime-1113392359.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/nato-instructors-trained-neo-nazi-azov-battalion-soldiers-in-2021-1112420084.html

americas

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, americans oppose funding for ukraine, keep us money away from ukraine, americans unhappy about money spent on ukraine, money spent on ukraine, stop financing ukraine, stop sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, stop pumping ukraine, cluster bombs, cluster munitions, cluster shells