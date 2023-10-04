https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/almost-half-of-americans-say-us-military-aid-for-ukraine-not-worth-expense---poll-1113929286.html
Almost Half of Americans Say US Military Aid for Ukraine Not Worth Expense - Poll
Forty-five percent of Americans believe that military aid the United States has provided to Ukraine has not been worth the cost, according to a poll by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs published on Wednesday.
"As a whole, a slim majority of the American public (53%) say the $43 billion in military aid to Ukraine has been worth the cost while 45 percent say it has not been," the pollster said. Over two-thirds of Democrats (69%) think that US support for Kiev has been worth the cost, while 61% of Republicans feel the opposite. The independents are divided on the issue (51% worth it, 47% not). When asked about F-16 fighters for Ukraine, 55% of Americans support the decision to provide them to Ukraine. However, the same share of Republicans oppose it. "Majorities across the board oppose sending cluster munitions, perhaps because the question wording revealed that several NATO allies have banned them (61%)," the pollster reported. The survey also showed that 49% of Americans believe their country should urge Ukraine to engage in peace talks to stop the conflict as soon as possible. At the same time, 47% believe the US should support Ukraine for as long as it takes, according to the poll. The survey was conducted from September 7-18 by Ipsos Public Affairs among 3,242 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. At least 11 people were arrested on Capitol Hill while demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, US political activist and co-founder of Code Pink Medea Benjamin stated.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Forty-five percent of Americans believe that military aid the United States has provided to Ukraine has not been worth the cost, according to a poll by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs published on Wednesday.
"As a whole, a slim majority of the American public (53%) say the $43 billion in military aid to Ukraine has been worth the cost while 45 percent say it has not been,
" the pollster said.
Over two-thirds of Democrats (69%) think that US support for Kiev has been worth the cost, while 61% of Republicans feel the opposite. The independents are divided on the issue (51% worth it, 47% not).
When asked about F-16 fighters for Ukraine, 55% of Americans support the decision to provide them to Ukraine. However, the same share of Republicans oppose it.
"Majorities across the board oppose sending cluster munitions, perhaps because the question wording revealed that several NATO allies have banned them (61%)," the pollster reported.
The survey also showed that 49% of Americans believe their country should urge Ukraine to engage in peace talks
to stop the conflict as soon as possible.
At the same time, 47% believe the US should support Ukraine for as long as it takes
, according to the poll.
The survey was conducted from September 7-18 by Ipsos Public Affairs among 3,242 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.
At least 11 people were arrested on Capitol Hill while demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, US political activist and co-founder of Code Pink Medea Benjamin stated.
“We just had 11 people arrested in [senator] Bernie Sanders’ office, because Bernie Sanders was supposed to be a champion for peace. He helped us out in Yemen, and then why is he saying it's okay to spend $114 billion and this other $24 billion that now the administration is asking for to keep an unwinnable war that is going to lead us into World War Three, or a nuclear holocaust?” Benjamin told a Sputnik reporter.