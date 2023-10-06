https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/hunter-biden-claims-immunity-seeks-dismissal-of-federal-gun-charges-1113991373.html

Hunter Biden Claims Immunity, Seeks Dismissal of Federal Gun Charges

Hunter Biden Claims Immunity, Seeks Dismissal of Federal Gun Charges

Hunter Biden, the businessman son of US President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges on Friday, telling the judge he would seek their dismissal due to an earlier plea agreement.

2023-10-06T19:42+0000

2023-10-06T19:42+0000

2023-10-06T19:39+0000

americas

hunter biden

gun laws

immunity

federal charges

us

plea deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112618435_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d489ecfcb65305c774eb71d66242465d.jpg

Hunter Biden, the businessman son of US President Joe Biden, has pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges, telling the judge he would seek their dismissal due to an earlier plea agreement.The charges allege Biden lied to the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) by claiming he had no addiction, when he was actually struggling with a cocaine habit. Biden faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted on all three charges.Officials further argue that special counsel David Weiss was only “permitted to bring” one charge against Biden: the misdemeanor tax charges that have already been dismissed as a consequence of the collapse of the plea deal.According to that deal, Biden would have pleaded guilty to two tax misdemeanors and entered a diversion program on the gun charge, in which he would have performed community service and accepted other limitations, such as a curfew, for a duration of time. It would also have given him broad immunity from further charges.After two years of probation, the deal would have expunged Biden’s record.Pre-trial motions are set for November 3, although it’s unclear when Biden’s next court appearance will be booked.The trial has begun amid a congressional impeachment investigation focused in part on the relationship between President Biden and Hunter Biden’s business life and suspicions about unethical behavior. No charges have been recommended in the probe thus far.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/house-oversight-committee-says-subpoenaed-hunter-james-biden-for-bank-records-1113785452.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

hunter biden; plea agreement; gun charges; immunity