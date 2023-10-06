International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/iaea-experts-to-visit-japan-to-examine-fukushima-nuclear-power-plant-on-october-24-27-1113982469.html
IAEA Experts to Visit Japan to Examine Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant on October 24-27
IAEA Experts to Visit Japan to Examine Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant on October 24-27
A group of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts will visit Japan to examine the Fukushima nuclear power plant for the first time since water discharge was launched, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced on Friday.
2023-10-06T12:04+0000
2023-10-06T12:04+0000
asia
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
tokyo electric power company (tepco)
fukushima
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105124/55/1051245593_0:168:4000:2418_1920x0_80_0_0_2cb033e47d090f20d80b780024b1d77b.jpg
"The IAEA officials and international experts will visit Japan from 24 to 27 October for a mission to review the safety of the discharge of the ALPS treated water from TEPCO’s FDNPS into the sea. This Task Force mission is the first since the discharge began in August. The IAEA Task Force includes 11 international experts, serving in a personal capacity, from Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Republic of Korea, the Marshall Islands, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam," the ministry said in a statement. On Thursday, Japan began the second phase of the release of the Fukushima nuclear power plant’s treated water into the ocean. The second phase of the wastewater discharge will last for 17 days, with the expected dumping of about 7,800 tonnes of water. In August, Japan began dumping treated wastewater from the Fukushima NPP into the Pacific Ocean after diluting it with seawater. Tokyo plans to complete all water release phases from Fukushima nuclear power plant by March 31 2024.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/japans-seafood-exports-to-china-dive-757-over-fukushima-water-release-1113761032.html
fukushima
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105124/55/1051245593_278:0:3723:2584_1920x0_80_0_0_791486bdd4dc9714efa278a94b3f1bec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iaea experts, international atomic energy agency, fukushima nuclear power plant
iaea experts, international atomic energy agency, fukushima nuclear power plant

IAEA Experts to Visit Japan to Examine Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant on October 24-27

12:04 GMT 06.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / Tomohiro Ohsumi / POOLA Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) employee walks past storage tanks for contaminated water at the company's Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima, Japan, on February 23, 2017
A Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) employee walks past storage tanks for contaminated water at the company's Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima, Japan, on February 23, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / Tomohiro Ohsumi / POOL
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts will visit Japan to examine the Fukushima nuclear power plant for the first time since water discharge was launched, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced on Friday.
"The IAEA officials and international experts will visit Japan from 24 to 27 October for a mission to review the safety of the discharge of the ALPS treated water from TEPCO’s FDNPS into the sea. This Task Force mission is the first since the discharge began in August. The IAEA Task Force includes 11 international experts, serving in a personal capacity, from Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Republic of Korea, the Marshall Islands, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam," the ministry said in a statement.
On Thursday, Japan began the second phase of the release of the Fukushima nuclear power plant’s treated water into the ocean. The second phase of the wastewater discharge will last for 17 days, with the expected dumping of about 7,800 tonnes of water.
In this Oct. 12, 2017, photo, ever-growing amount of contaminated, treated but still slightly radioactive, water at the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant is stored in about 900 huge tanks, including those seen in this photo taken during a plant tour at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2023
Asia
Japan's Seafood Exports to China Dive 75.7% Over Fukushima Water Release
28 September, 10:29 GMT
In August, Japan began dumping treated wastewater from the Fukushima NPP into the Pacific Ocean after diluting it with seawater. Tokyo plans to complete all water release phases from Fukushima nuclear power plant by March 31 2024.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала