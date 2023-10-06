https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/iaea-experts-to-visit-japan-to-examine-fukushima-nuclear-power-plant-on-october-24-27-1113982469.html

IAEA Experts to Visit Japan to Examine Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant on October 24-27

A group of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts will visit Japan to examine the Fukushima nuclear power plant for the first time since water discharge was launched, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced on Friday.

"The IAEA officials and international experts will visit Japan from 24 to 27 October for a mission to review the safety of the discharge of the ALPS treated water from TEPCO’s FDNPS into the sea. This Task Force mission is the first since the discharge began in August. The IAEA Task Force includes 11 international experts, serving in a personal capacity, from Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Republic of Korea, the Marshall Islands, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam," the ministry said in a statement. On Thursday, Japan began the second phase of the release of the Fukushima nuclear power plant’s treated water into the ocean. The second phase of the wastewater discharge will last for 17 days, with the expected dumping of about 7,800 tonnes of water. In August, Japan began dumping treated wastewater from the Fukushima NPP into the Pacific Ocean after diluting it with seawater. Tokyo plans to complete all water release phases from Fukushima nuclear power plant by March 31 2024.

