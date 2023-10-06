https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/iran-uae-can-become-global-economic-center-thanks-to-brics-1113973543.html
Iran, UAE Can Become Global Economic Center Thanks to BRICS
Iran, UAE Can Become Global Economic Center Thanks to BRICS
Iran and the United Arab Emirates can become a global economic center, this opportunity can be ensured by their bilateral cooperation and membership in the BRICS group, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said at a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"We intend to make a confident step into the future in all directions and develop the economies of the two countries in all areas. Thanks to the geographical location of the two countries, we can become the largest economic center in the world, and this opportunity exists between the two countries through bilateral relations and membership in BRICS," Tasnim news agency quoted Ghalibaf as saying. Earlier, he said the purpose of his visit to the UAE was to discuss with a number of officials the bilateral relations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi in different spheres, in particular cooperation in the Gulf region. BRICS unites Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. At the Johannesburg summit in August, a decision was announced to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to become full members of the organization from January 1, 2024. In May, Belarus asked BRICS members to be admitted to the association.
“We intend to make a confident step into the future in all directions and develop the economies of the two countries in all areas. Thanks to the geographical location of the two countries, we can become the largest economic center in the world, and this opportunity exists between the two countries through bilateral relations and membership in BRICS,” Tasnim news agency quoted Ghalibaf as saying.
Earlier, he said the purpose of his visit to the UAE was to discuss with a number of officials the bilateral relations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi in different spheres, in particular cooperation in the Gulf region.
BRICS
unites Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. At the Johannesburg summit in August, a decision was announced to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to become full members of the organization from January 1, 2024. In May, Belarus asked BRICS members to be admitted to the association.