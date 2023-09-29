International
BRICS Expansion Indicates World Tired of US Hegemony - Nicaragua
BRICS Expansion Indicates World Tired of US Hegemony - Nicaragua
The expansion of BRICS indicates that the world is tired of US hegemony and imperialism, Nicaraguan Foreign Affairs Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik.
“The world is changing, we are transforming, we are truly driving change and it is all part of the new emerging international order. For example, the fact BRICS expanded and added six new members indicates that people around the world are saying: enough of North American imperialism, enough of slavery imposed by European powers. Our peoples and our states want to be free, independent, sovereign and pursue their own policies for the benefit of our population,” Moncada said. The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa agreed last month during the summit in Johannesburg to accept Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to BRICS. The bloc was created with the goal of uniting the world's largest developing economies.
BRICS Expansion Indicates World Tired of US Hegemony - Nicaragua

12:05 GMT 29.09.2023
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The expansion of BRICS indicates that the world is tired of US hegemony and imperialism, Nicaraguan Foreign Affairs Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik.
"The world is changing, we are transforming, we are truly driving change and it is all part of the new emerging international order. For example, the fact BRICS expanded and added six new members indicates that people around the world are saying: enough of North American imperialism, enough of slavery imposed by European powers. Our peoples and our states want to be free, independent, sovereign and pursue their own policies for the benefit of our population," Moncada said.
The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa agreed last month during the summit in Johannesburg to accept Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to BRICS. The bloc was created with the goal of uniting the world's largest developing economies.
