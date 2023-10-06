International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/new-poll-shows-even-democrats-are-starting-to-sour-on-ukraine-aid-1113972647.html
New Poll Shows Even Democrats Are Starting to Sour on Ukraine Aid
New Poll Shows Even Democrats Are Starting to Sour on Ukraine Aid
Support for funding Ukraine is higher among Democrats than Republicans, but even Democratic voters are turning against further weapon shipments.
2023-10-06T03:40+0000
2023-10-06T03:51+0000
americas
kiev
ukraine
republicans
white house
russia
joe biden
congress
democrats
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091212985_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_881c464c1977d85194121c044422e22a.jpg
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday has revealed that support for sending additional funding to Ukraine is falling across both political parties in the United States.The poll was conducted over two days, closing Wednesday. It showed that only 41% of respondents agreed the US “should provide weapons” to Ukraine, while 35% disagreed. Another 24% were unsure.When asked that same question in May, 46% agreed, while only 29% disagreed and 25% were unsure.While there remains a partisan split with more Democrats supporting Ukraine funding than Republicans, most of the drop since May has come from Democrats who are also souring on aiding the conflict. Among Republicans, support only dropped four points since May, from 39% to 35% but support from Democrats dropped nine points, from 61% to 52%.The study comes as Congress is debating providing further military and financial aid to Ukraine. US President Joe Biden asked Congress for $24 billion in additional aid, but a large and growing group of Republicans in the House have begun opposing further aid and no package for Ukraine was included in the stopgap funding bill that kept the government open for another 45 days.On Wednesday, Biden insisted that funding the Zelensky regime is crucial to US interests and is supported by the American people. “[T]he majority of the American people still [support] Ukraine, and the majority of the members of the Congress — both Democrat and Republican — support it,” he said.Biden claimed he had a method to get Ukraine more funding without congressional approval and promised to explain more at an upcoming “major speech.” Details about the method and the date of the speech have not been clarified by the White House, although reports citing government insiders suggest Biden may be considering tapping on grants held by the US State Department. Moscow has repeatedly condemned weapon shipments to Ukraine, warning that they will only escalate the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/us-funding-for-ukraine-govt-reportedly-to-run-dry-by-november--1113908455.html
americas
kiev
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091212985_480:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0edea570e1514263555b8da2a5bd7251.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aid to ukraine, democratic support of ukraine, polling on ukraine, do americans support ukraine
aid to ukraine, democratic support of ukraine, polling on ukraine, do americans support ukraine

New Poll Shows Even Democrats Are Starting to Sour on Ukraine Aid

03:40 GMT 06.10.2023 (Updated: 03:51 GMT 06.10.2023)
CC0 / Pixabay / GOP, Democrats
GOP, Democrats - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2023
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ian DeMartino
All materials
A growing number of congressional Republicans have been voting against sending further arms to Ukraine, including two of the representatives who announced they are seeking the House speakership.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday has revealed that support for sending additional funding to Ukraine is falling across both political parties in the United States.
The poll was conducted over two days, closing Wednesday. It showed that only 41% of respondents agreed the US “should provide weapons” to Ukraine, while 35% disagreed. Another 24% were unsure.
When asked that same question in May, 46% agreed, while only 29% disagreed and 25% were unsure.
While there remains a partisan split with more Democrats supporting Ukraine funding than Republicans, most of the drop since May has come from Democrats who are also souring on aiding the conflict. Among Republicans, support only dropped four points since May, from 39% to 35% but support from Democrats dropped nine points, from 61% to 52%.
The study comes as Congress is debating providing further military and financial aid to Ukraine. US President Joe Biden asked Congress for $24 billion in additional aid, but a large and growing group of Republicans in the House have begun opposing further aid and no package for Ukraine was included in the stopgap funding bill that kept the government open for another 45 days.
A Ukrainian serviceman is at work to receive the delivery of FGM-148 Javelins, a man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2023
World
US Funding for Ukraine Gov't Reportedly to 'Run Dry by November'
4 October, 10:31 GMT
On Wednesday, Biden insisted that funding the Zelensky regime is crucial to US interests and is supported by the American people. “[T]he majority of the American people still [support] Ukraine, and the majority of the members of the Congress — both Democrat and Republican — support it,” he said.
Biden claimed he had a method to get Ukraine more funding without congressional approval and promised to explain more at an upcoming “major speech.” Details about the method and the date of the speech have not been clarified by the White House, although reports citing government insiders suggest Biden may be considering tapping on grants held by the US State Department.
Moscow has repeatedly condemned weapon shipments to Ukraine, warning that they will only escalate the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала