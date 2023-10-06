https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-air-defenses-strike-down-multiple-ukrainian-drones-over-belgorod-region-1113973067.html
Russian Air Defenses Strike Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defenses destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“On October 5, at about 11:30 p.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed five Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorod region,” the ministry said.
On Thursday evening, the Defense Ministry already reported two downed Ukrainian drones.
Earlier efforts by the Kiev regime were also thwarted by Russian forces in the Belgorod region, with officials having downed some six drones.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that its air defense systems had destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region at about 10:30 p.m. local time.
"Our air defense system had downed six drones over Belgorod and Belgorod Region. Preliminary, there are no casualties. Response teams are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground," Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram at the time.
Overnight Friday, reports citing preliminary findings detailed that Russian forces were also working to repel an attack by Ukrainian drone boats in Sevastopol, according to city governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.
Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions with drones over the past few months. On Wednesday alone, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones over the country's territory overnight.