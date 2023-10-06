International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-air-defenses-strike-down-multiple-ukrainian-drones-over-belgorod-region-1113973067.html
Russian Air Defenses Strike Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region
Russian Air Defenses Strike Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defenses destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2023-10-06T04:18+0000
2023-10-06T04:14+0000
russia
belgorod region
belgorod
russian defense ministry
kursk
sevastopol
foiled attack
ukraine
drone
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/76/1052457648_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_f0643dce488e3adb5dfec5751230fe95.jpg
“On October 5, at about 11:30 p.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed five Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorod region,” the ministry said. On Thursday evening, the Defense Ministry already reported two downed Ukrainian drones.Earlier efforts by the Kiev regime were also thwarted by Russian forces in the Belgorod region, with officials having downed some six drones.The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that its air defense systems had destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region at about 10:30 p.m. local time.Overnight Friday, reports citing preliminary findings detailed that Russian forces were also working to repel an attack by Ukrainian drone boats in Sevastopol, according to city governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions with drones over the past few months. On Wednesday alone, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones over the country's territory overnight.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/russias-units-kill-up-to-50-ukrainian-soldiers-near-torsky-sector---defense-ministry-1113941164.html
belgorod region
belgorod
sevastopol
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/76/1052457648_0:0:1068:800_1920x0_80_0_0_ca34a41b892f625d1f345594070e7f7a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, thwarted ukrainian attacks, drone strikes, belgorod region, sevastopol
russian defense ministry, thwarted ukrainian attacks, drone strikes, belgorod region, sevastopol

Russian Air Defenses Strike Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region

04:18 GMT 06.10.2023
© Photo : Russian Defense MinistryRussian Air Defense Forces
Russian Air Defense Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2023
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“On October 5, at about 11:30 p.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed five Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorod region,” the ministry said.
On Thursday evening, the Defense Ministry already reported two downed Ukrainian drones.
Earlier efforts by the Kiev regime were also thwarted by Russian forces in the Belgorod region, with officials having downed some six drones.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that its air defense systems had destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region at about 10:30 p.m. local time.
"Our air defense system had downed six drones over Belgorod and Belgorod Region. Preliminary, there are no casualties. Response teams are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground," Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram at the time.
Overnight Friday, reports citing preliminary findings detailed that Russian forces were also working to repel an attack by Ukrainian drone boats in Sevastopol, according to city governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.
Remains of a Ukrainian Сluster Munition Near Krasny Liman - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Units Kill Up to 50 Ukrainian Soldiers Near Torsky Sector - Defense Ministry
Yesterday, 03:56 GMT
Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions with drones over the past few months. On Wednesday alone, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones over the country's territory overnight.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала