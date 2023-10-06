https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-air-defenses-strike-down-multiple-ukrainian-drones-over-belgorod-region-1113973067.html

Russian Air Defenses Strike Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region

Russian Air Defenses Strike Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region

Russian air defenses destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2023-10-06T04:18+0000

2023-10-06T04:18+0000

2023-10-06T04:14+0000

russia

belgorod region

belgorod

russian defense ministry

kursk

sevastopol

foiled attack

ukraine

drone

drone attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/76/1052457648_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_f0643dce488e3adb5dfec5751230fe95.jpg

“On October 5, at about 11:30 p.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed five Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorod region,” the ministry said. On Thursday evening, the Defense Ministry already reported two downed Ukrainian drones.Earlier efforts by the Kiev regime were also thwarted by Russian forces in the Belgorod region, with officials having downed some six drones.The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that its air defense systems had destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region at about 10:30 p.m. local time.Overnight Friday, reports citing preliminary findings detailed that Russian forces were also working to repel an attack by Ukrainian drone boats in Sevastopol, according to city governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions with drones over the past few months. On Wednesday alone, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones over the country's territory overnight.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/russias-units-kill-up-to-50-ukrainian-soldiers-near-torsky-sector---defense-ministry-1113941164.html

belgorod region

belgorod

sevastopol

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, thwarted ukrainian attacks, drone strikes, belgorod region, sevastopol