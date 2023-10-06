https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/trump-claims-he-would-accept-becoming-house-speaker-for-short-period-1113971648.html
Former US President Donald Trump said he is ready to become a temporary House speaker for a short period of time until the Republicans decide on the permanent candidate.
"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party until they come to a conclusion - I'm not doing it because I want to - I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump told US media on Thursday. Trump added that he has been asked to serve as a "unifier" for his party because he has "so many" friends in Congress.The former president did not specify who exactly he spoke with but did indicate that he would be willing to sit in for the post anywhere from 30 to 90 days if Republicans failed to come to a general consensus on their next House speaker.To date, only two lawmakers - Reps. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) - have submitted formal bids for the speakership, although several names have been thrown into the ring.Chaos has enveloped the lower congressional chamber since late Tuesday, when lawmakers formally voted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy out of the post, which took him 15 ballots to acquire the position in January.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said that he is ready to become a temporary House speaker for a short period of time until the Republicans decide on the permanent candidate.
"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party until they come to a conclusion - I’m not doing it because I want to - I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump told US media on Thursday.
Trump added that he has been asked to serve as a "unifier" for his party because he has "so many" friends in Congress.
The former president did not specify who exactly he spoke with but did indicate that he would be willing to sit in for the post anywhere from 30 to 90 days if Republicans failed to come to a general consensus on their next House speaker.
Although Trump is not a member of the House of Representatives, that doesn't necessarily bar him from filling the position since rules don't require the candidate to be a member of Congress.
However, under GOP House conference rules, Trump may be seen as ineligible since he has been indicted on multiple felony charges. Still, should House Republicans desire Trump in the post, said rules could be altered by vote.
To date, only two lawmakers - Reps. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) - have submitted formal bids for the speakership, although several names have been thrown into the ring.
Chaos has enveloped the lower congressional chamber since late Tuesday, when lawmakers formally voted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy out of the post, which took him 15 ballots to acquire the position in January.