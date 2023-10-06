https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/trump-mocks-biden-over-migrant-border-u-turn-quips-only-wheels--walls-work-1113977486.html

Trump Mocks Biden Over Migrant Border U-Turn, Quips Only 'Wheels & Walls' Work

Trump Mocks Biden Over Migrant Border U-Turn, Quips Only 'Wheels & Walls' Work

Donald Trump took a crack at Joe Biden over his U-turn on construction of the US-Mexico border wall.

Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican Party nomination in the 2024 presidential race, took a crack at Joe Biden over his U-turn on the US border wall on Thursday, while also demanding "an apology" from POTUS.He added:Joe Biden’s promise of not building “another foot” of US border wall has not aged well, as his administration is now set to erect a section in southern Texas. As the migrant crisis of his own making rages on, and the US-Mexico border has seen record numbers of illegal entries, about 20 miles (32 km) of the wall will be built in Starr County. This section along America’s border with Mexico has seen particularly high numbers of migrant crossings, according to official data.According to the US president, the only reason that prompted him to U-turn on the issue was the need to follow through on funds already appropriated by Congress for his predecessor Donald Trump’s signature physical barrier. Apparently, the administration was facing a deadline to use the funds or lose them. As his own administration will now be waiving 26 laws to build the additional border sections, Biden told reporters he had agreed to this despite being convinced that the wall doesn’t work.In the latest verbal to-and-fro regarding Biden planning to build more US border wall using Trump-era funds, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dropped a clanger, as she claimed she was in the dark regarding the issue.After Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced there was an "acute and immediate need" to waive 26 federal regulations to allow for the construction of new border wall sections, reporters quizzed a deflecting Jean-Pierre.Claiming she hadn't seen the DHS statement, she regurgitated Biden’s longtime stance that "he doesn't believe [a wall] is effective." Critics mocked Jean-Pierre on social media, slamming her as a "joke," and wondering if she was "incompetent" or "shamelessly" lying.During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden said that Trump’s slogan "build the wall" was "divorced from reality." Later, Biden said "not another foot" of the Mexico border wall would be constructed if he were elected.“Building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution,” Biden said in his January 20, 2021 statement after assuming the top office, and wasted no time issuing a flurry of immigration-related executive orders, including putting a halt on construction of Trump’s border wall."Opening arms" apparently did not work well for the Democrat POTUS, as the country's border has been flooded with illegal migrants, leaving border services swamped, border towns overrun, and budget coffers strained.

