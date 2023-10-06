https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/us-sec-sues-musk-to-force-him-to-testify-in-twitter-probe-1113972157.html
US' SEC Sues Musk to Force Him to Testify in Twitter Probe
US' SEC Sues Musk to Force Him to Testify in Twitter Probe
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday that it has filed an application forcing Elon Musk to testify in his Twitter probe.
2023-10-06T02:31+0000
2023-10-06T02:31+0000
2023-10-06T02:28+0000
americas
us securities and exchange commission (sec)
elon musk
us
twitter
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106636799_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_72cdc4c8c631b47137b3459788bc1bbd.jpg
"The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it has filed an application seeking an order directing Elon Musk to comply with an investigative subpoena calling for his appearance for testimony, with which Musk failed to comply," the SEC said in a statement. The case relates to an ongoing investigation by the SEC regarding potential violations of various provisions of the federal securities laws in connection with Musk’s 2022 purchase of Twitter and statements and filings related to it. The SEC, according to the statement, wants to acquire more information from Musk to conduct its lawful investigation. It is claimed that Musk defrauded former X shareholders by not disclosing for too long that he has invested in X, formerly known as Twitter. Elon Musk was sued in April 2022 in Manhattan for alleged securities fraud following him failing to disclose he purchased a 5 percent stake in X within a US required time frame.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/elon-musk-us-immigration-needs-to-be-smoothed-out-flow-of-people-stopped-1113785094.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106636799_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fde11080db42c25401493f544a063f3b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us securities and exchange commission, elon musk, twitter investigation, testimony
us securities and exchange commission, elon musk, twitter investigation, testimony
US' SEC Sues Musk to Force Him to Testify in Twitter Probe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday that it has filed an application forcing Elon Musk to testify in his Twitter probe.
"The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it has filed an application seeking an order directing Elon Musk to comply with an investigative subpoena calling for his appearance for testimony, with which Musk failed to comply," the SEC said in a statement.
The case relates to an ongoing investigation by the SEC regarding potential violations of various provisions of the federal securities laws in connection with Musk’s 2022 purchase of Twitter and statements and filings related to it.
The SEC, according to the statement, wants to acquire more information from Musk to conduct its lawful investigation.
It is claimed that Musk defrauded former X shareholders by not disclosing for too long that he has invested in X, formerly known as Twitter. Elon Musk was sued in April 2022 in Manhattan for alleged securities fraud following him failing to disclose he purchased a 5 percent stake in X within a US required time frame.