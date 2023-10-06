https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/us-sec-sues-musk-to-force-him-to-testify-in-twitter-probe-1113972157.html

US' SEC Sues Musk to Force Him to Testify in Twitter Probe

US' SEC Sues Musk to Force Him to Testify in Twitter Probe

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday that it has filed an application forcing Elon Musk to testify in his Twitter probe.

2023-10-06T02:31+0000

2023-10-06T02:31+0000

2023-10-06T02:28+0000

americas

us securities and exchange commission (sec)

elon musk

us

twitter

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106636799_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_72cdc4c8c631b47137b3459788bc1bbd.jpg

"The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it has filed an application seeking an order directing Elon Musk to comply with an investigative subpoena calling for his appearance for testimony, with which Musk failed to comply," the SEC said in a statement. The case relates to an ongoing investigation by the SEC regarding potential violations of various provisions of the federal securities laws in connection with Musk’s 2022 purchase of Twitter and statements and filings related to it. The SEC, according to the statement, wants to acquire more information from Musk to conduct its lawful investigation. It is claimed that Musk defrauded former X shareholders by not disclosing for too long that he has invested in X, formerly known as Twitter. Elon Musk was sued in April 2022 in Manhattan for alleged securities fraud following him failing to disclose he purchased a 5 percent stake in X within a US required time frame.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/elon-musk-us-immigration-needs-to-be-smoothed-out-flow-of-people-stopped-1113785094.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us securities and exchange commission, elon musk, twitter investigation, testimony