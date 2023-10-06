International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/washington-zoo-to-return-three-pandas-to-china-by-end-of-2023---chinese-fm-1113972511.html
Washington Zoo to Return Three Pandas to China by End of 2023 - Chinese FM
Washington Zoo to Return Three Pandas to China by End of 2023 - Chinese FM
Three giant pandas temporarily residing at the Washington zoo will be returned to China by the end of the year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
2023-10-06T03:15+0000
2023-10-06T03:12+0000
world
tian tian
chinese foreign ministry
china
washington
panda
smithsonian national zoo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113972354_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_626f24aba895a987cb5ec548bd66988b.jpg
"Pandas Mei Xiang, Xiao Qi Ji and Tian Tian, who are temporarily staying at Washington's National Zoo, will be returned home by the end of the year in accordance with the previously agreed terms," Mao told a briefing. Washington and Beijing are currently discussing the relevant procedures, the spokeswoman said, adding that fruitful China-US cooperation on panda conservation "has narrowed the spiritual distance between the peoples of China and the US. In August, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she did not know if US President Joe Biden would raise the issue of extending the three pandas' stay in Washington during a possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington and the China Wildlife and Conservation Society have a three-year agreement to keep three panda bears in the US capital through 2023. The agreement is set to expire in December. The giant panda is an unofficial symbol of China. In July 2021, the Chinese authorities announced that giant pandas are no longer an endangered species in the country, as their wild population has exceeded 1,800 individuals over the past decade.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/2000-year-old-panda-burial-unearthed-in-han-dynasty-tomb-by-chinese-archaeologists-1112450303.html
china
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113972354_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b86246d2e83621dcff3fc738e6afd6f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
washington zoo, pandas, china, chinese foreign ministry,
washington zoo, pandas, china, chinese foreign ministry,

Washington Zoo to Return Three Pandas to China by End of 2023 - Chinese FM

03:15 GMT 06.10.2023
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaGiant panda Tian Tian eats bamboo in his enclosure at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
Giant panda Tian Tian eats bamboo in his enclosure at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2023
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Three giant pandas temporarily residing at the Washington zoo will be returned to China by the end of the year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
"Pandas Mei Xiang, Xiao Qi Ji and Tian Tian, who are temporarily staying at Washington's National Zoo, will be returned home by the end of the year in accordance with the previously agreed terms," Mao told a briefing.
Washington and Beijing are currently discussing the relevant procedures, the spokeswoman said, adding that fruitful China-US cooperation on panda conservation "has narrowed the spiritual distance between the peoples of China and the US.
In August, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she did not know if US President Joe Biden would raise the issue of extending the three pandas' stay in Washington during a possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Canadian Zoo Sends Pandas Home to China After Pandemic Frustrates Bamboo Imports - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
Beyond Politics
2,000-Year-Old Panda Burial Unearthed in Han Dynasty Tomb by Chinese Archaeologists
8 August, 00:48 GMT
The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington and the China Wildlife and Conservation Society have a three-year agreement to keep three panda bears in the US capital through 2023. The agreement is set to expire in December.
The giant panda is an unofficial symbol of China. In July 2021, the Chinese authorities announced that giant pandas are no longer an endangered species in the country, as their wild population has exceeded 1,800 individuals over the past decade.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала