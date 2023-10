https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/watch-russian-national-guard-drills-in-dpr-involving-rapira-anti-tank-guns-1113982777.html

Watch Russian National Guard Drills in DPR Involving Rapira Anti-Tank Guns

The Russian National Guard anti-tank units have been taking part in the military drills in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The National Guard has been protecting army supply lines, high-risk facilities, power generation facilities, and critical infrastructure in the special operation zone.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a clip showing National Guard troops participating in military exercises, practicing the use of 100 mm MT-12 Rapira (lit. "Rapier") anti-tank towed guns (also known as 2А29 or Т-12А) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).The servicemen practiced locating a mock enemy using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and then opening fire on it.

