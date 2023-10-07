https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/dengue-fever-may-spread-to-europe--us-by-end-of-2030-1113994496.html
Dengue Fever May Spread to Europe & US by End of 2030 - WHO
As global temperatures continue to rise, WHO issued a warning: Dengue fever, a tropical disease, is on the brink of becoming endemic in parts of US, Europe, and Africa over the next decade.
As global temperatures continue to rise, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning: Dengue fever, a tropical disease, is on the brink of becoming endemic in parts of US, Europe, and Africa over the next decade.Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness, has long plagued Southeast Asia and Latin America, causing approximately 20,000 deaths annually. However, recent years have seen an eightfold increase in cases since 2000, with climate change expanding the habitat of dengue-carrying mosquitoes and sprawling cities providing ample opportunities for these insects to thrive.Bangladesh is currently grappling with its worst-ever dengue outbreak, with over 208,000 cases and 1,000 deaths recorded since January. In Europe, the number of locally acquired dengue cases surged last year, surpassing the total for the entire previous decade. Isolated cases have also been reported in parts of the US, including Florida and Texas.One of the major concerns voiced by WHO is the potential strain on hospitals, particularly in poorer countries, should dengue cases surge.The underlying cause of this alarming spread of dengue may be rooted in the relentless rise in global temperatures. Since the 1970s, temperatures have been steadily increasing, with the Earth's surface now approximately 0.86 degrees Celsius warmer than the 20th-century average. This trend, exemplified by the 10-warmest years on record all occurring since 2010, is a clear indication of the ongoing challenges posed by climate change.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/three-cases-of-dengue-fever-registered-in-northeastern-france-1112043713.html
Dengue fever is transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which differ from the Anopheles mosquitoes responsible for spreading malaria. These mosquitoes are active during both day and night and can be found indoors and outdoors.
Symptoms of dengue include fever, muscle spasms, nausea, and, in severe cases, excruciating joint pain, earning it the nickname 'bone-break fever.' Fortunately, most patients recover within two weeks, and less than 1% of cases prove fatal.
There are two vaccines available: Dengvaxia, widely approved but requiring prior exposure to the disease, and Qdenga, approved last year in the UK, EU, and select South American and Asian countries.
