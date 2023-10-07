https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/forget-the-speakership-trumps-legal-issues-likely-to-complicate-any-speaker-bid-expert-says-1113994690.html

Forget the Speakership: Trump's Legal Issues Likely to Complicate Any Speaker Bid, Expert Says

Forget the Speakership: Trump's Legal Issues Likely to Complicate Any Speaker Bid, Expert Says

Legal issues US President Donald Trump is currently facing are likely to complicate his potential election and serving as House speaker to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy, international consultant Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.

2023-10-07T02:05+0000

2023-10-07T02:05+0000

2023-10-07T02:02+0000

analysis

kevin mccarthy

republicans

congress

earl rasmussen

jim jordan

steve scalise

house speaker

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/08/1112450938_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8dccb5386ce66b8f7740dada22084259.jpg

Earlier this week, the US House of Representatives, for the first time in its history, ousted the speaker. House Republicans are expected to narrow down their choice next week as to who will lead the party in the lower chamber. On Thursday, Trump said he was asked to serve as interim speaker until the Republicans find a permanent replacement for McCarthy. Earlier Friday, Trump endorsed House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan as the next speaker. Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise are among the top candidates. Rasmussen said the situation should have never occurred, pointing out that a small group of "radical Republicans" initiated the entire process because McCarthy tried to push legislation to avoid a government shutdown. "While several points of the rebel group are valid, their actions led our country to the edge of the cliff. Speaker McCarthy, as speaker, is responsible for the House to ensure necessary legislation is passed and if necessary to seek compromise in order to ensure the functioning of our government," Rasmussen said. He pointed out that McCarthy proposed a "good compromise" by withholding further US funding to Ukraine from the legislation. When asked about possible consequences of McCarthy’s ouster, Rasmussen projected it may lead to further division in the Congress. Moreover, this may concern not only Republicans but also Democrats, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/who-are-the-contenders-for-house-speaker--whats-their-stance-on-ukraine-aid-1113937381.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, trump legal troubles, kevin mccarthy ouster, house speakership, house speaker, earl rasmussen