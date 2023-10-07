Forget the Speakership: Trump's Legal Issues Likely to Complicate Any Speaker Bid, Expert Says
© AP Photo / Butch DillFILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. Former Vice President Mike Pence is refuting claims from Trump's legal team that Trump never asked him to reject votes from certain states while certifying the 2020 election.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Legal issues US President Donald Trump is currently facing are likely to complicate his potential election and serving as House Speaker to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy, international consultant Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
Earlier this week, the US House of Representatives, for the first time in its history, ousted the speaker. House Republicans are expected to narrow down their choice next week as to who will lead the party in the lower chamber. On Thursday, Trump said he was asked to serve as interim speaker until the Republicans find a permanent replacement for McCarthy.
"His current, albeit highly questionable, legal issues may complicate him actually being the speaker," Rasmussen, former vice president of the Eurasia Institute, said. "I think it would be better for him to avoid the congressional quagmire and rather focus on resolving the court challenges and campaigning for president."
Earlier Friday, Trump endorsed House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan as the next speaker. Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise are among the top candidates.
Rasmussen said the situation should have never occurred, pointing out that a small group of "radical Republicans" initiated the entire process because McCarthy tried to push legislation to avoid a government shutdown.
"While several points of the rebel group are valid, their actions led our country to the edge of the cliff. Speaker McCarthy, as speaker, is responsible for the House to ensure necessary legislation is passed and if necessary to seek compromise in order to ensure the functioning of our government," Rasmussen said.
He pointed out that McCarthy proposed a "good compromise" by withholding further US funding to Ukraine from the legislation.
When asked about possible consequences of McCarthy’s ouster, Rasmussen projected it may lead to further division in the Congress. Moreover, this may concern not only Republicans but also Democrats, he added.
"Unfortunately, we will likely see a continued dysfunctional Congress, and this in the midst of critical budget decisions and increasing tensions around the world," he said.
McCarthy was ousted from his speakership on Tuesday after he relied on Democratic votes to get a short-term spending deal passed to avert a government shutdown. The move to oust McCarthy was led by Congressman Matt Gaetz, who had accused McCarthy of making a "secret side deal" with President Joe Biden.
Trump is facing numerous charges over allegations of meddling in the 2020 election and unauthorized retention of classified materials, among others.