Netizens Cheer as Slovakia Halts Military Aid to Ukraine
Netizens Cheer as Slovakia Halts Military Aid to Ukraine
Bratislava has been Kiev’s staunch supporter since the start of the Russian special military operation, providing the Zelensky regime with various military hardware.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1114002716_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_98447cba6557e76379859b03cda35a65.jpg
The decision by Slovakia's caretaker government to halt the provision of military aid to the Kiev regime has garnered widespread approval from netizens.One Twitter some described the move as "excellent", while others as "huge news", adding, "this is going to change a lot now; countries are waking up."Following the announcement by Slovak authorities earlier this week that Bratislava will not be providing military support to Kiev, they are now awaiting the establishment of a new government under former Prime Minister Robert Fico. Fico, who emerged victorious in last week's elections, made a vow to cease the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. The remarks in response to this decision are as follows.Martin Strizinec, spokesman for Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova in turn said that "The decision about this issue should reflect the outcome of the recent parliamentary elections and should follow the outcome of the government-formation talks, which are taking place these days."Caputova's request for Fico to form a coalition government followed his leftist Smer (Direction) party's significant 22.9% victory in the September 30 elections.After Smer's victory, Fico, on his part, pledged to spare no effort in initiating peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He has previously promised to quickly stop providing military support to Ukraine and committed to addressing Ukraine's efforts to join NATO.After the Russian special military operation commenced, Slovakia, alongside other allies of Ukraine, significantly increased their military assistance to Kiev. In particular, Bratislava supplied Kiev with Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, armored vehicles and artillery pieces.Moscow has consistently cautioned that providing such assistance will only serve to extend the conflict in Ukraine. They firmly assert that any Western shipments of weapons to Ukraine will be considered as legitimate targets for Russian forces.
2023
Netizens Cheer as Slovakia Halts Military Aid to Ukraine

12:44 GMT 07.10.2023
Oleg Burunov
Following the announcement by Slovak authorities earlier this week that Bratislava will not be providing military support to Kiev, they are now awaiting the establishment of a new government under former Prime Minister Robert Fico. Fico, who emerged victorious in last week's elections, made a vow to cease the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. The remarks in response to this decision are as follows.

A government spokesman said that "The outgoing bureaucratic government in Slovakia will not send any more military material to Ukraine."

Martin Strizinec, spokesman for Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova in turn said that "The decision about this issue should reflect the outcome of the recent parliamentary elections and should follow the outcome of the government-formation talks, which are taking place these days."

According to the spokesman, "A decision by the current outgoing government about the provision of military assistance [to Ukraine] at this particular moment would create a precedent for future changes of political power."

Caputova's request for Fico to form a coalition government followed his leftist Smer (Direction) party's significant 22.9% victory in the September 30 elections.
After Smer's victory, Fico, on his part, pledged to spare no effort in initiating peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He has previously promised to quickly stop providing military support to Ukraine and committed to addressing Ukraine's efforts to join NATO.
After the Russian special military operation commenced, Slovakia, alongside other allies of Ukraine, significantly increased their military assistance to Kiev. In particular, Bratislava supplied Kiev with Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, armored vehicles and artillery pieces.
Moscow has consistently cautioned that providing such assistance will only serve to extend the conflict in Ukraine. They firmly assert that any Western shipments of weapons to Ukraine will be considered as legitimate targets for Russian forces.
