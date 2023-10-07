https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/russia-monitoring-situation-with-natos-military-activity--moscow-1113996712.html

Russia Monitoring Situation With NATO's Military Activity - Moscow

Russia Monitoring Situation With NATO's Military Activity - Moscow

Russia is monitoring the situation with NATO's military activity in Europe to plan a response, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

2023-10-07T04:35+0000

2023-10-07T04:35+0000

2023-10-07T04:35+0000

military

russia

russia-nato showdown

united kingdom (uk)

poland

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106702/71/1067027138_0:0:3135:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_9dc40101cf094cbdaa948fc8c7ac11ed.jpg

UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said on October 1 that the UK is deploying Typhoon fighter jets to Poland to protect its NATO ally from an alleged threat from Russia. Moscow is monitoring “the situation with the buildup of troops and the development of NATO military activity on the eastern flank of the alliance, the development of new routes for the deployment of US forces and assets to Europe and the creation of new command structures on the European theater of operations. These negative factors are taken into account when we are planning our response,” Zakharova said. She said this deployment actually means the West's air support for the group of troops in eastern Poland, on the borders of the Russia-Belarus Union State.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/how-clinton-used-russias-1993-crisis-to-dupe-yeltsin-on-natos-eastward-march-1113895633.html

russia

united kingdom (uk)

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, nato drills, nato poland, uk drills poland