Russia Monitoring Situation With NATO's Military Activity - Moscow

Russia is monitoring the situation with NATO's military activity in Europe to plan a response, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said on October 1 that the UK is deploying Typhoon fighter jets to Poland to protect its NATO ally from an alleged threat from Russia. Moscow is monitoring “the situation with the buildup of troops and the development of NATO military activity on the eastern flank of the alliance, the development of new routes for the deployment of US forces and assets to Europe and the creation of new command structures on the European theater of operations. These negative factors are taken into account when we are planning our response,” Zakharova said. She said this deployment actually means the West's air support for the group of troops in eastern Poland, on the borders of the Russia-Belarus Union State.
04:35 GMT 07.10.2023
