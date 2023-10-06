https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/f-16s-atacms-and-taurus-missiles-to-ukraine-could-spark-nato-russia-escalation-1113959199.html

F-16s, ATACMS, and Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Could Spark NATO-Russia Escalation

The provision of ATACMS, Taurus, and F-16s to Ukraine could lead to Russia's retaliatory strikes against NATO targets in Europe, retired Russian Lieutenant General Evgeny Buzhinsky told Sputnik's New Rules podcast, adding that it would be up to the US whether to start World War Three then.

US President Joe Biden recently hinted that his administration was preparing deliver cluster bomb-carrying Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) with a range of 300 kilometers to Ukraine. “I have spoken with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, and everything he’s asked for, we’ve worked out,” he told reporters in the White House briefing room on Wednesday.For its part, Germany is still considering sending Taurus cruise missiles that could be fired at a distance of 500 km. Earlier, the UK and France supplied Kiev with Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles, having a range of 250 km. The Ukrainian military has already used these rockets to attack civilian infrastructure and targets in Russia’s new regions.Still, supplying new long-range missiles to Ukraine will make Europeans and Americans direct participants of the conflict, said retired Russian Lieutenant General Evgeny Buzhinsky.To date, Russia has adopted a restrained approach in conducting retaliatory strikes, according to Buzhinsky. He noted that for the time being, Russia has largely targeted electrical power plants, some industrial facilities which produce or repair military equipment, and the places of deployment of Ukrainian forces. At the same time, most Ukrainian bridges, tunnels, and other infrastructure remains intact.However, "if Ukraine gets, for example, Taurus or ATACMS missiles and starts delivering strikes against targets in the territory of the Russian Federation, Crimea included, of course, I think that Russia will escalate and will deliver strikes on a much [greater] number of targets in Ukraine," the retired lieutenant general said.Why F-16 Supplies to Kiev Could Lead to Major EscalationMeanwhile, the delivery of F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine could escalate the conflict even further, since these fighter jets would almost certainly have to be based on NATO territory, per the Russian military expert:"In this case, of course, according to all international laws, if an aircraft takes off from an airfield and delivers strikes against other forces, it becomes a lawful target for return strike. I think that the United States will have to decide in this case whether to invoke Article Five and say, as President Biden constantly says, 'We'll defend every inch of the territory of our allies,' or declare, 'Okay Poles, that's your business bilateral with Russia, so please fight and we'll support you,'" Buzhinsky continued.Late last month, the US Department of Defense officially announced the beginning of the training of would-be F-16 pilots from Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry expects to get F-16 jets promised by Ukraine's NATO backers in 2024. However, US generals have already warned the Kiev regime that F-16s would not be a "silver bullet" for the Ukrainian Air Force and are unlikely to become a game-changer on the battlefield.Russia Has No Incentive to Use Nuclear Weapons in UkraineWhile the collective West keeps going up the escalation ladder in Ukraine, some observers wonder what might become a potential trigger for Russia to resort to a nuclear option – literally, its nuclear weapons. "Forget about it," the Russian military analyst responded."My position is that you cannot control any use of nuclear weapons. You start with non-strategic nuclear weapons and the escalation is imminent. It will all end in a global catastrophe with the devastation of the United States, Russia for sure, and Europe, of course. As for the rest of the world, the consequences are also known. There are models, of course, of a nuclear winter, of no light, nothing. But that's only modeling. So nobody knows. But as for physical destruction, that's for sure," the veteran continued.At the same time, Moscow has no illusions about the unfolding US hybrid war against Russia. "We are actually at war with the United States, not at the hot stage of war, but in all kinds of war," Buzhinsky underscored, referring to the fact that last year, Washington openly proclaimed the goal to strategically defeat Russia.Prior to that, the US had accelerated NATO's expansion towards Russia's borders and shattered one-by-one the pillars of strategic stability between Moscow and Washington: the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM), which United States abandoned in 2001, and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which the United States abandoned four years ago, the expert pointed out.After the White House and the Pentagon vowed to use the Ukraine conflict to bleed Russia white, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended the New START, a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and the Russian Federation."In these circumstances to be abided by the restrictions of a treaty? Well, President Putin considers that it is, let's put it like this, not natural," Buzhinsky remarked.Despite Western mainstream propaganda scaring its audience with Russian nuclear strikes "out of desperation," nothing of the kind would happen, according to the military expert. According to him, Moscow has other ways to remind the collective West about the danger of escalatory behavior. In October 1961, the USSR tested the thermonuclear aerial "Tsar Bomba" to warn NATO against escalation. "So maybe that's an option," Buzhinsky suggested. "More so that the people in the United States are talking about resumption of nuclear testing."

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

