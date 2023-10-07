https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/russian-air-defenses-destroy-3-tochka-u-missiles-over-belgorod-region-1113999786.html
Russian Air Defenses Destroy 3 Tochka-U Missiles Over Belgorod Region
Russian Air Defenses Destroy 3 Tochka-U Missiles Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to strike the Belgorod Region using Tochka-U missiles, as all three of them were shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Today, at about 10:00 (07:00 GMT), an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using three Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement. All three Ukrainian missiles were destroyed over the region by air defense units on duty, according to the statement.Ukraine has been attacking Russian Belgorod region over past years, targeting civilian infrastructure. Kiev uses aerial attacks by drones and missiles and also sends sabotage groups. Russian Armed Forces down drones, intercept missiles and decimate sabotage groups.
Russian Air Defenses Destroy 3 Tochka-U Missiles Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to strike the Belgorod Region using Tochka-U missiles, as all three of them were shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Today, at about 10:00 (07:00 GMT), an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using three Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.
All three Ukrainian missiles were destroyed over the region by air defense units on duty, according to the statement.
Ukraine has been attacking Russian Belgorod region over past years, targeting civilian infrastructure. Kiev uses aerial attacks by drones and missiles and also sends sabotage groups. Russian Armed Forces down drones, intercept missiles and decimate sabotage groups.