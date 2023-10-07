International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/russian-air-defenses-destroy-3-tochka-u-missiles-over-belgorod-region-1113999786.html
Russian Air Defenses Destroy 3 Tochka-U Missiles Over Belgorod Region
Russian Air Defenses Destroy 3 Tochka-U Missiles Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to strike the Belgorod Region using Tochka-U missiles, as all three of them were shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2023-10-07T08:50+0000
2023-10-07T08:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107903/05/1079030551_4:0:2557:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_fd1cad462ab3d90b6cfb91b7552c16b1.jpg
"Today, at about 10:00 (07:00 GMT), an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using three Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement. All three Ukrainian missiles were destroyed over the region by air defense units on duty, according to the statement.Ukraine has been attacking Russian Belgorod region over past years, targeting civilian infrastructure. Kiev uses aerial attacks by drones and missiles and also sends sabotage groups. Russian Armed Forces down drones, intercept missiles and decimate sabotage groups.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/f-16s-atacms-and-taurus-missiles-to-ukraine-could-spark-nato-russia-escalation-1113959199.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107903/05/1079030551_642:0:2557:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_358cbd1e8999a7be082364423fa13eab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian coflict, ukrainian attacks on russian territory, ukraine missile, attack on belgorod
russia special military operation, ukrainian coflict, ukrainian attacks on russian territory, ukraine missile, attack on belgorod

Russian Air Defenses Destroy 3 Tochka-U Missiles Over Belgorod Region

08:50 GMT 07.10.2023
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankA test launch of an upgraded air defense missile at the Sary Shagan testing range
A test launch of an upgraded air defense missile at the Sary Shagan testing range - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2023
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to strike the Belgorod Region using Tochka-U missiles, as all three of them were shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Today, at about 10:00 (07:00 GMT), an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using three Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.
ATACMS Army Tactical Missile System - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2023
Analysis
F-16s, ATACMS, and Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Could Spark NATO-Russia Escalation
Yesterday, 11:00 GMT
All three Ukrainian missiles were destroyed over the region by air defense units on duty, according to the statement.
Ukraine has been attacking Russian Belgorod region over past years, targeting civilian infrastructure. Kiev uses aerial attacks by drones and missiles and also sends sabotage groups. Russian Armed Forces down drones, intercept missiles and decimate sabotage groups.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала