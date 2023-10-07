International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Lost Almost 200 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine Lost Almost 200 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
In the Donetsk direction, the South group of the Russian armed forces repulsed 3 attacks of the Ukrainian army over the day and the enemy lost up to 190 servicepeople and 5 units of equipment, including one US-made M777 howitzer, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern group of forces, supported by air and artillery fire, repelled three attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the areas of the settlements of Kurdyumovka, Veseloe and Severnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 190 Ukrainian servicepeople killed and wounded, three vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has also lost up to 50 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction, up to 225 servicepeople in the South Donetsk direction, more than 100 people in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions, the statement read. Meanwhile, Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft, 38 drones, 7 HIMARS shells and 4 HARM anti-radar missiles over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, himars
Ukraine Lost Almost 200 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

12:37 GMT 07.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In the Donetsk direction, the South group of the Russian armed forces repulsed 3 attacks of the Ukrainian army over the day and the enemy lost up to 190 servicepeople and 5 units of equipment, including one US-made M777 howitzer, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern group of forces, supported by air and artillery fire, repelled three attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the areas of the settlements of Kurdyumovka, Veseloe and Severnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 190 Ukrainian servicepeople killed and wounded, three vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost up to 50 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction, up to 225 servicepeople in the South Donetsk direction, more than 100 people in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions, the statement read.
Meanwhile, Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft, 38 drones, 7 HIMARS shells and 4 HARM anti-radar missiles over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
