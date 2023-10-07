https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/ukraine-mining-kremenchug-hydroelectric-power-plant-to-stage-provocation-against-russia--1113999184.html

Ukraine Mining Kremenchug Hydroelectric Power Plant ‘to Stage Provocation Against Russia’

In early June, Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, which resulted in the destruction of its dam – something that Moscow called a terrorist act with far-reaching consequences.

On Saturday, a representative of the Russian security forces informed Sputnik that, in accordance with the "Kakhovka scenario," the Kiev regime has now set mines at the Kremenchug hydroelectric power plant to stage a provocation against Russia.According to the representative, the Russian security forces have acquired the information from Ukrainian servicemen who are responsible for guarding the perimeter of the Kremenchug hydroelectric power station.Located in the central Ukrainian city of Svetlovodsk, the facility marks the third stage of the Ukrainian hydroelectric power stations cascade along the Dnepr River.The Kremenchug reservoir is an integral part of the station, serving as a vital transport route with a road and railway crossing the dam.Kakhovka Dam AttackOn June 6, Ukrainian troops launched a series of attacks on the Kakhovka plant, another hydroelectric power station of the Dnepr cascade, destroying its upper part.The destruction led to an uncontrollable release of water from the Kakhovka reservoir and the full-scale flooding of the cities of Novaya Kakhovka, Aleshki, and Golaya Pristan, as well as dozens of villages and towns. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case in connection with the terrorist attack.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called the destruction of the Kakhovka plant "an act of sabotage and terror" aimed at "increasing Kiev's potential after Ukrainian troops failed to make progress in their offensive actions."

