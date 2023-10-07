https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/us-china-preparing-for-safe-return-of-pandas-discuss-future-cooperation---embassy-1113996485.html

US, China Preparing for Safe Return of Pandas, Discuss Future Cooperation - Embassy

The US and Chinese governments are preparing for the safe return of the family of giant pandas from the National Zoo in Washington back to China, while also discussing future cooperation on these black-and-white bears.

"Recently, the China Wildlife Conservation Association and the National Zoo in Washington had announced that the three giant pandas — Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji — will return to China at the end of the year as previously scheduled," Liu said, adding that "China and the United States are going through the relevant procedures and are preparing for their transportation to ensure that the panda family has a safe journey home." At the same time, the US and Chinese technical cooperation units are communicating on future collaboration on giant panda research and conservation, he added. The spokesperson said that 51 years ago the Chinese giant pandas named Ling Ling and Xing Xing were brought to the US as "friendship ambassadors," while cooperation between the two countries on giant panda conservation and research started in 2000. Liu pointed out that the facilities and equipment of the National Zoo in Washington are fully functional, the breeding management system is sound, the operation standardized and the food supply guaranteed. "The zoo has outstanding scientific research strength, and is equipped with experienced full-time breeders and a professional veterinary team. All conditions there can guarantee quality living conditions of giant pandas," Liu said. "Since the cooperation began, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian have given birth to four cubs, bringing joy to the American people and making our two peoples closer to each other. In particular, the birth of Xiao Qi Ji, whose name means 'little miracle,' brought encouraging news to panda lovers all over the world during the pandemic." On Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent visited the pandas in the Washington zoo and spoke with several visitors. Peter, a Taiwan national and Virginia resident, told Sputnik he heard on the news about the transfer and drove to see the bears. He described the decision not to extend the contract as "sad." Gregory from Florida came to the zoo specifically to see the pandas and upon learning from the Sputnik correspondent about the forthcoming transfer, said that it was upsetting and wrong that the US would be left without the cute bears who make people happy.In August, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said she did not know if President Joe Biden would raise the issue of extending the stay for the three pandas during a possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

