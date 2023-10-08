https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/afghan-earthquake-death-toll-soars-to-2445-as-scenes-of-devastation-emerge-1114024105.html

Afghan Earthquake Death Toll Soars to 2,445 as Scenes of Devastation Emerge

Scenes of devastation emerged from war torn Afghanistan Sunday as volunteers urged international organizations to provide assistance in rescuing survivors.

Scenes of devastation emerged from war torn Afghanistan Sunday as volunteers urged international organizations to provide assistance in rescuing survivors.One video shared on social media showed a young girl being pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building, stunned and caked in gray dust. Her mother was found grasping the girl’s hand, though it wasn’t clear if she survived.A Taliban* spokesperson told international media the earthquake measured a magnitude of 6.3 and pleaded for food, medicine and tents to house survivors. It appeared rescuers at the scene lacked professional training; volunteers called on international organizations to send trained rescue teams as Afghans buried under the wreckage tenuously cling to life.Several aftershocks followed the quake, according to the United States Geological Survey, including magnitude 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5 tremors. Earlier estimates in the immediate aftermath of the event on Saturday had placed the death toll at over 100, but that number climbed rapidly as the country struggled to respond to the disaster.The United States occupied the landlocked Central Asian country of Afghanistan for nearly 20 years in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, although al-Qaeda** leader Osama bin Laden was eventually found hiding in neighboring Pakistan. The Taliban quickly returned to power after the US withdrew from the country; President Joe Biden seized $7 billion in assets from the country’s central bank shortly thereafter.*The Taliban is a terrorist organization under UN sanctions.**Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

