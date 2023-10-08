https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/afghan-earthquake-death-toll-soars-to-2445-as-scenes-of-devastation-emerge-1114024105.html
Afghan Earthquake Death Toll Soars to 2,445 as Scenes of Devastation Emerge
Afghan Earthquake Death Toll Soars to 2,445 as Scenes of Devastation Emerge
Scenes of devastation emerged from war torn Afghanistan Sunday as volunteers urged international organizations to provide assistance in rescuing survivors.
2023-10-08T21:48+0000
2023-10-08T21:48+0000
2023-10-08T21:48+0000
world
afghanistan
tragedy
tragedy
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/08/1114017254_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_959191767ac8ee3fb3d23ec1907b315f.jpg
Scenes of devastation emerged from war torn Afghanistan Sunday as volunteers urged international organizations to provide assistance in rescuing survivors.One video shared on social media showed a young girl being pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building, stunned and caked in gray dust. Her mother was found grasping the girl’s hand, though it wasn’t clear if she survived.A Taliban* spokesperson told international media the earthquake measured a magnitude of 6.3 and pleaded for food, medicine and tents to house survivors. It appeared rescuers at the scene lacked professional training; volunteers called on international organizations to send trained rescue teams as Afghans buried under the wreckage tenuously cling to life.Several aftershocks followed the quake, according to the United States Geological Survey, including magnitude 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5 tremors. Earlier estimates in the immediate aftermath of the event on Saturday had placed the death toll at over 100, but that number climbed rapidly as the country struggled to respond to the disaster.The United States occupied the landlocked Central Asian country of Afghanistan for nearly 20 years in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, although al-Qaeda** leader Osama bin Laden was eventually found hiding in neighboring Pakistan. The Taliban quickly returned to power after the US withdrew from the country; President Joe Biden seized $7 billion in assets from the country’s central bank shortly thereafter.*The Taliban is a terrorist organization under UN sanctions.**Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/aftermath-of-powerful-earthquakes-in-afghanistan-1114015967.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/08/1114017254_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f18919edb89c04f667d74b13e5b6b5f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
afghanistan, earthquake, earthquake in afghanistan, natural disaster, tragic event, death toll, death toll increase
afghanistan, earthquake, earthquake in afghanistan, natural disaster, tragic event, death toll, death toll increase
Afghan Earthquake Death Toll Soars to 2,445 as Scenes of Devastation Emerge
Taliban* government officials reported the growing death toll on Sunday as volunteers in the country race against time to rescue survivors.
Scenes of devastation emerged from war torn Afghanistan
Sunday as volunteers urged international organizations to provide assistance in rescuing survivors.
“The tragedy is very huge, we cannot define it to you in simple words,” said one volunteer from Zenda Jan, a district in Herat province in Western Afghanistan. "People are still trapped in the debris, they are alive, but we cannot reach them.”
One video shared on social media showed a young girl being pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building, stunned and caked in gray dust. Her mother was found grasping the girl’s hand, though it wasn’t clear if she survived.
A Taliban* spokesperson told international media the earthquake measured a magnitude of 6.3 and pleaded for food, medicine and tents to house survivors. It appeared rescuers at the scene lacked professional training; volunteers called on international organizations to send trained rescue teams as Afghans buried under the wreckage tenuously cling to life.
Several aftershocks followed the quake, according to the United States Geological Survey, including magnitude 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5 tremors. Earlier estimates
in the immediate aftermath of the event on Saturday had placed the death toll at over 100, but that number climbed
rapidly as the country struggled to respond to the disaster.
“I am donating all of my[Cricket World Cup] match fees to help the affected people,” said Afghan cricket player Rashid Khan on the X platform on Sunday. “Soon, we will be launching a fundraising campaign to call upon those who can support the people in need.”
The United States occupied the landlocked Central Asian country of Afghanistan for nearly 20 years in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, although al-Qaeda** leader Osama bin Laden was eventually found hiding in neighboring Pakistan. The Taliban quickly returned to power after the US withdrew from the country; President Joe Biden seized
$7 billion in assets from the country’s central bank shortly thereafter.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organization under UN sanctions.
**Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia.