Hamas Could Have Used US Weapons From Afghanistan or Ukraine - House Rep
18:57 GMT 08.10.2023 (Updated: 19:03 GMT 08.10.2023)
On October 7, Hamas militants launched a coordinated series of incursions into Israeli territory in an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
US Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly raised concerns about the weaponry
Hamas militants used in their attack on Israeli territories that started this weekend.
Voicing her concerns in a social media post on Sunday, Greene suggested that the United States and Israel should jointly “track serial numbers on any US weapons used by Hamas against Israel.”
“Did they come from Afghanistan? Did they come from Ukraine? Highly likely the answer is both,” the congresswoman mused, without providing any evidence to back up her claims.
In August 2021, the Biden administration pulled out all US military forces stationed in Afghanistan, effectively putting an end to the military intervention in the country started by the United States two decades ago.
The pullout, executed so hastily that it resembled a rout rather than an organized withdrawal, resulted in US forces abandoning large quantities of weapons and military hardware that were promptly seized by the Taliban.
A few months later, amid the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, the United States started funneling vast quantities of weapons, military hardware and ammunition to the regime in Kiev.
As the White House seemed eager to ramp up these weapon shipments, gradually supplying Kiev with more and more potent implements of war, reports started to emerge that at least some of the armaments shipped to Ukraine surfacing on the black market.