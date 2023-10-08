https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/arms-sent-to-ukraine-potentially-used-against-israel-dpr-government-adviser-says-1114015733.html

Arms Sent to Ukraine Potentially Used Against Israel, DPR Government Adviser Says

Weapon supplies to Kiev may have come back to bite Ukraine’s donors as they potentially fall into the hands of groups around the globe. 08.10.2023, Sputnik International

Adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, has suggested that weaponry sent to aid Ukraine could be being used against Israel.While it is unclear where Hamas buy their weapons, other military organizations with members in the EU and US can get their hands on Ukrainian arms, he explained. "For the time being, these are mere sleeper cells, but when they wake up, things will get really heated," mentioned Gagin.On Saturday morning, Israel received an unprecedented missile attack from the Gaza Strip. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported over 3,000 missiles launched. Following the air attacks, Hamas fighters also infiltrated border areas in the south of the country.The military wing of the Hamas group announced that it would launch "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel. In retaliation, Israeli Defense Forces announced the start of the "Swords of Iron" op against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was at war and called for a mass mobilization of army reserves. Since, the Israeli military has been neutralizing populated areas.Israeli media previously reported some 300 people dead and 1,500 injured as a result of the escalation. According to the latest data published by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip rose to 313, with 1,990 people injured.The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas military wing) has claimed to have captured dozens of Israeli soldiers and officers.Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, said that Russia urged both Israel and Palestine to cease fire and resume negotiations.Russia had earlier sent a note to NATO warning against the arms shipments to Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that NATO countries "play with fire" by supplying Kiev with weapons.

