https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/arms-sent-to-ukraine-potentially-used-against-israel-dpr-government-adviser-says-1114015733.html
Arms Sent to Ukraine Potentially Used Against Israel, DPR Government Adviser Says
Arms Sent to Ukraine Potentially Used Against Israel, DPR Government Adviser Says
Weapon supplies to Kiev may have come back to bite Ukraine’s donors as they potentially fall into the hands of groups around the globe. 08.10.2023, Sputnik International
2023-10-08T15:10+0000
2023-10-08T15:10+0000
2023-10-08T15:10+0000
world
russia
ukraine
israel
nato
hamas
palestine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113501773_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_268c866a683217a550bd769e47a390a0.jpg
Adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, has suggested that weaponry sent to aid Ukraine could be being used against Israel.While it is unclear where Hamas buy their weapons, other military organizations with members in the EU and US can get their hands on Ukrainian arms, he explained. "For the time being, these are mere sleeper cells, but when they wake up, things will get really heated," mentioned Gagin.On Saturday morning, Israel received an unprecedented missile attack from the Gaza Strip. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported over 3,000 missiles launched. Following the air attacks, Hamas fighters also infiltrated border areas in the south of the country.The military wing of the Hamas group announced that it would launch "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel. In retaliation, Israeli Defense Forces announced the start of the "Swords of Iron" op against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was at war and called for a mass mobilization of army reserves. Since, the Israeli military has been neutralizing populated areas.Israeli media previously reported some 300 people dead and 1,500 injured as a result of the escalation. According to the latest data published by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip rose to 313, with 1,990 people injured.The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas military wing) has claimed to have captured dozens of Israeli soldiers and officers.Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, said that Russia urged both Israel and Palestine to cease fire and resume negotiations.Russia had earlier sent a note to NATO warning against the arms shipments to Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that NATO countries "play with fire" by supplying Kiev with weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/israels-defense-minister-expands-special-security-situation-to-all-israel-1114010886.html
russia
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113501773_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b47a9b7fcda3e9084ee414b8269886cd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, israel, nato, hamas, palestine
russia, ukraine, israel, nato, hamas, palestine
Arms Sent to Ukraine Potentially Used Against Israel, DPR Government Adviser Says
Weapon supplies to Kiev may have come back to bite Ukraine’s donors as they potentially fall into the hands of groups around the globe.
Adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, has suggested that weaponry sent to aid Ukraine could be being used against Israel.
"It is quite bizarre that it was Israel, along with its NATO counterparts, that recently supplied all kinds of arms to Ukraine. Some of the military aid ended up being resold (...) by Ukraine’s military personnel and army officials. The great number of it was resold in a completely unmonitored way. Ironically, Israeli soldiers are now being shot with their own guns and weapons, transferred to Ukraine by NATO," alleged Gagin.
While it is unclear where Hamas buy their weapons, other military organizations with members in the EU and US can get their hands on Ukrainian arms, he explained. "For the time being, these are mere sleeper cells, but when they wake up, things will get really heated," mentioned Gagin.
On Saturday morning, Israel received an unprecedented missile attack
from the Gaza Strip. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported over 3,000
missiles launched. Following the air attacks, Hamas fighters also infiltrated border areas in the south of the country.
The military wing of the Hamas group announced that it would launch "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
" against Israel. In retaliation, Israeli Defense Forces announced the start of the "Swords of Iron" op against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was at war
and called for a mass mobilization of army reserves. Since, the Israeli military has been neutralizing populated areas.
Israeli media previously reported some 300 people dead and 1,500 injured as a result of the escalation. According to the latest data published by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip rose to 313, with 1,990 people injured.
The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas military wing) has claimed to have captured dozens of Israeli soldiers and officers.
Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, said that Russia urged both Israel and Palestine to cease fire and resume negotiations.
Russia had earlier sent a note to NATO warning against the arms shipments to Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that NATO countries "play with fire" by supplying Kiev with weapons.