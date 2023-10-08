International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/hong-kong-raises-typhoon-alert-cancels-school-classes-1114013650.html
Hong Kong Raises Typhoon Alert, Cancels School Classes
Hong Kong Raises Typhoon Alert, Cancels School Classes
The Hong Kong Observatory issued an upgraded T8 hurricane emergency on Sunday as Typhoon Koinu approached, with schools and flights canceled in the city and winds of 63 kph (40 mph) or higher.
2023-10-08T09:33+0000
2023-10-08T09:33+0000
world
hong kong
typhoon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089876977_0:100:3072:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_d694ae0af6e46d5b977dcf54b03e76e2.jpg
The warning was issued at 12:40 p.m. local time [04:40 GMT]. "The No. 8 Northeast Gale or Storm Signal is in force. This means that winds with mean speeds of 63 kilometres per hour or more are expected from the northeast quarter. At 5 p.m., Typhoon Koinu was centred about 70 kilometres south of Hong Kong Observatory," the observatory said. The Hong Kong Education Bureau has suspended classes in schools due to the level issued. "Schools should implement contingency measures to ensure the safety of students," the bureau said. Earlier in the day, the local media reported that the typhoon had disrupted flights to and from the city's airport. As of Sunday morning, at least 70 flights to or from Hong Kong had been canceled, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/dozens-of-farm-crocodiles-freed-by-typhoon-haikui-caught-in-china---photos-1113319248.html
hong kong
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089876977_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_14c4f3dbc1c3a6e41d17caf264fd44e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hong kong, typhoon, typhoon hong kong
hong kong, typhoon, typhoon hong kong

Hong Kong Raises Typhoon Alert, Cancels School Classes

09:33 GMT 08.10.2023
© AP Photo / Vincent YuA woman poses for a selfie at the waterfront of Victoria Habour in strong winds while a typhoon approaches Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observatory said it will consider issuing the number 8 signal between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday as Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu edges closer to the city.
A woman poses for a selfie at the waterfront of Victoria Habour in strong winds while a typhoon approaches Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Hong Kong Observatory said it will consider issuing the number 8 signal between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday as Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu edges closer to the city. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2023
© AP Photo / Vincent Yu
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Hong Kong Observatory issued an upgraded T8 hurricane emergency on Sunday as Typhoon Koinu approached, with schools and flights canceled in the city and winds of 63 kph (40 mph) or higher.
The warning was issued at 12:40 p.m. local time [04:40 GMT].
"The No. 8 Northeast Gale or Storm Signal is in force. This means that winds with mean speeds of 63 kilometres per hour or more are expected from the northeast quarter. At 5 p.m., Typhoon Koinu was centred about 70 kilometres south of Hong Kong Observatory," the observatory said.
A close-up of a crocodile, photographed on August 3, 2006. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2023
Beyond Politics
Dozens of Farm Crocodiles Freed by Typhoon Haikui Caught in China - Photos
12 September, 18:10 GMT
The Hong Kong Education Bureau has suspended classes in schools due to the level issued.
"Schools should implement contingency measures to ensure the safety of students," the bureau said.
Earlier in the day, the local media reported that the typhoon had disrupted flights to and from the city's airport. As of Sunday morning, at least 70 flights to or from Hong Kong had been canceled, the report said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала