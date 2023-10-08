https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/israeli-government-declares-country-officially-in-state-of-war-1114017557.html

Israeli Government Declares Country Officially in State of War

Israeli Government Declares Country Officially in State of War

The Israeli government announced Sunday that it has invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law, which means the country has officially entered a state of war.

2023-10-08T12:20+0000

2023-10-08T12:20+0000

2023-10-08T12:50+0000

world

israel

israel-hamas conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1114004504_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e638f29275a642a4f306fb5b9a7d9848.jpg

"Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government. The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday (Saturday, 7 October 2023)," the government said in a statement. Israel was hit by an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. The Israeli army said Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets, adding that dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated border areas in southern Israel. The Israeli military has since sent troops to the southern territories to reconquer them from the Palestinian forces and started conducting strikes at Hamas’ positions in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/hamas-sneak-attack-on-israel-deemed-major-failure-for-israeli-intelligence-1114006542.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hamas, israel, gaza strip, israel vs hamas, gaza conflct