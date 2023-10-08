https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/israeli-government-declares-country-officially-in-state-of-war-1114017557.html
Israeli Government Declares Country Officially in State of War
Israeli Government Declares Country Officially in State of War
The Israeli government announced Sunday that it has invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law, which means the country has officially entered a state of war.
2023-10-08T12:20+0000
2023-10-08T12:20+0000
2023-10-08T12:50+0000
world
israel
israel-hamas conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1114004504_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e638f29275a642a4f306fb5b9a7d9848.jpg
"Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government. The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday (Saturday, 7 October 2023)," the government said in a statement. Israel was hit by an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. The Israeli army said Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets, adding that dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated border areas in southern Israel. The Israeli military has since sent troops to the southern territories to reconquer them from the Palestinian forces and started conducting strikes at Hamas’ positions in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/hamas-sneak-attack-on-israel-deemed-major-failure-for-israeli-intelligence-1114006542.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1114004504_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_163ba4e72f1d326ce30c34645b555644.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hamas, israel, gaza strip, israel vs hamas, gaza conflct
hamas, israel, gaza strip, israel vs hamas, gaza conflct
Israeli Government Declares Country Officially in State of War
12:20 GMT 08.10.2023 (Updated: 12:50 GMT 08.10.2023)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Israeli government announced Sunday that it has invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law, which means the country has officially entered a state of war.
"Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government. The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday (Saturday, 7 October 2023)," the government said in a statement.
Israel was hit by an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning
. The Israeli army said Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets, adding that dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated border areas in southern Israel. The Israeli military has since sent troops to the southern territories to reconquer them from the Palestinian forces and started conducting strikes at Hamas’ positions in Gaza
.