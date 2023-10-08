International
LIVE UPDATES: Israel to Urgently Evacuate Residents near Gaza Strip
Hostilities roar around Gaza Strip where Israeli Defense Forces continue operation “Iron Swords.” A day earlier Hamas militant group launched over 5,000 missiles towards Israel and called for a fight “to Free Palestinian Lands.”
middle east crisis, israeli-palestine conflict, israel vs hamas, hamas operation, iron swords operation
middle east crisis, israeli-palestine conflict, israel vs hamas, hamas operation, iron swords operation
LIVE UPDATES: Israel to Urgently Evacuate Residents near Gaza Strip

08:02 GMT 08.10.2023 (Updated: 08:07 GMT 08.10.2023)
Being updated
Hostilities raged around the Gaza Strip as the Israel Defense Forces continued Operation Iron Swords. A day earlier, the militant group Hamas fired more than 5,000 rockets at Israel, calling for a fight "to liberate Palestinian lands."
The IDF was caught off guard as Palestinian fighters infiltrated Israel by land, sea, and even paragliders.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that "the nation is at war" and vowed harsh retaliation against Hamas. The IDF launched an offensive operation that included strikes in the Gaza Strip. It appears that Lebanon and the militant organization Hezbollah are being pulled into the conflict, as Netanyahu declared the conclusion of the initial phase of the IDF military operation and the removal of the majority of Hamas forces from Israeli territory.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
08:36 GMT 08.10.2023
Hezbollah Movement Partakes in Conflict
08:09 GMT 08.10.2023
Israeli Forces Kill Over 400 Hamas Fighters in Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have eliminated more than 400 Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip and captured dozens of militants since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told a briefing on Sunday.
08:02 GMT 08.10.2023
Israeli Aviation Strikes Hamas Intelligence Chief's Compound
