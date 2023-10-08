LIVE UPDATES: Israel to Urgently Evacuate Residents near Gaza Strip
Hostilities roar around Gaza Strip where Israeli Defense Forces continue operation “Iron Swords.” A day earlier Hamas militant group launched over 5,000 missiles towards Israel and called for a fight “to Free Palestinian Lands.”
The IDF was caught off guard as Palestinian fighters infiltrated Israel by land, sea, and even paragliders.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that "the nation is at war" and vowed harsh retaliation against Hamas. The IDF launched an offensive operation that included strikes in the Gaza Strip. It appears that Lebanon and the militant organization Hezbollah are being pulled into the conflict, as Netanyahu declared the conclusion of the initial phase of the IDF military operation and the removal of the majority of Hamas forces from Israeli territory.
08:36 GMT 08.10.2023
Hezbollah Movement Partakes in Conflict
08:09 GMT 08.10.2023
Israeli Forces Kill Over 400 Hamas Fighters in Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have eliminated more than 400 Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip and captured dozens of militants since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told a briefing on Sunday.