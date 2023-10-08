https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/putin-to-attend-russian-energy-week-hold-talks-with-iraqi-prime-minister---reports-1114019639.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin will partake in the Russian Energy Week (REW) that will take place in Moscow from October 11-13 and hold a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on October 10, media reported on Sunday.
Putin will also travel to Kyrgyzstan to attend the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Bishkek on October 13 and pay a visit to Russian air base Kant located 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) east of the Kyrgyz capital, the Russian broadcaster reported. The Russian Energy Week will be held in the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow from October 11-13 under the central theme dubbed "The New Reality of Global Energy: Building the Future". The forum will house more than 30 events grouped into four main topics that include the issues of the international agenda, sustainable development and climate, scientific and technological development and digital transformation and, development of the fuel and energy sector.
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will partake in the Russian Energy Week (REW) that will take place in Moscow from October 11-13 and hold a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on October 10, media reported on Sunday.
Putin will also travel to Kyrgyzstan to attend the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Bishkek on October 13 and pay a visit to Russian air base Kant
located 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) east of the Kyrgyz capital, the Russian broadcaster reported.
The Russian Energy Week will be held in the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow from October 11-13 under the central theme dubbed "The New Reality of Global Energy: Building the Future".
The forum will house more than 30 events grouped into four main topics that include the issues of the international agenda, sustainable development and climate, scientific and technological development and digital transformation and, development of the fuel and energy sector.