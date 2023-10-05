https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/putin-tells-valdai-discussion-club-over-goal-is-creation-of-new-world-1113954948.html

Putin Tells Valdai Discussion Club Goal Is Creation of ‘New World’

Putin Tells Valdai Discussion Club Goal Is Creation of ‘New World’

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.

Serious changes happened in world in past 20 years, when world order changes, time seems to shrink, Putin stated.Western prosperity has largely been achieved by robbing the entire planet and endless expansion, the president stressed.Putin said it should be obvious that the attempt by stronger countries to impose their interests on others is unacceptable, but this is not happening.The president emphasized that Russia is capable of making a huge contribution to the new world order, but its readiness was misinterpreted as obedience.Putin said no one wanted to hear Russia because the West is too arrogant.The Ukrainian crisis is not a territorial conflict, Russia has no interest in conquering any territories, Putin stated.Russia did not start the Ukraine conflict, on the contrary, its goal is to end the conflict, the president stated.The president added that it was not Russia that was threatening Donbas with bombings, intimidated Crimea for nearly a decade, used tanks and killed people, but Ukraine.A part of Western elite always needs an enemy, Putin said.Attempts to turn India away from Russia are pointless, since India is an independent state, the president stressed.The Russian civilization cannot be reduced to one common denominator, it cannot be divided, Putin emphasized.Tomorrow situation in the West may change, internal political shifts possible after elections, and exact opposite views will be promoted, the president stated.

