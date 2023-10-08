International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 165 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Up to 165 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
The Ukrainian military lost up to 165 servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles and a US M777 artillery system in the Donetsk direction over the course of the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Total enemy losses for the day in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 165 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks, as well as the US-made M777 artillery system," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has also lost up to 170 servicepeople, one tank and two armored combat vehicles in the Kupyansk direction and 40 soldiers in the Kherson direction over the past day, the statement read. Meanwhile, the Russian armed forces repulsed 3 Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, repelled 2 Ukrainian attacks in South Donetsk direction, and more than 185 Ukrainian troops were killed or injured in the area, the ministry said. The Russian army has also destroyed up to 30 Ukrainian servicepeople in Zaporozhye direction, as well as one US-made M119 howitzer, and destroyed Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kostyrka area, the ministry said.
