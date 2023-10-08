https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/ukrainians-desert-en-masse-due-to-rising-casualties-mental-fatigue---report-1114011648.html

Ukrainians Desert En Masse Due to Rising Casualties, Mental Fatigue - Report

Kiev’s much-hyped counteroffensive, which kicked off on June 4, has already claimed the lives of over 90,000 Ukrainian servicemen, also resulting in the loss of more than 500 tanks.

According to a Chinese newspaper, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are grappling with a surge in desertions caused by increasing casualties and mental exhaustion among soldiers.The newspaper added that “numerous” UAF servicemen “have gone the entire year with only a handful of days spent at home, with many being thrust back onto the front line, leading to a spike in suicides.”The media outlet cited Romanian immigration authorities as saying that “6,200 Ukrainian men of military age have crossed their border illegally, while some 20,000 have fled with special permits, though these are often falsified documents such as medical certificates and exemptions.”On top of that, the newspaper added that the UAF struggles with a shortage of ammunition due to “inconsistent donations and varying arms types.”With the assistance of NATO instructors, the Ukrainian forces have been trying to make progress on various front lines since the beginning of June.Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the UAF has been unable to achieve any significant success on the fronts, already suffering the loss of over 90,000 soldiers and 557 tanks.

